All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 3

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Towson at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Championship, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Mark Wise

High Point/Arkansas State vs. Fairfield/Seattle — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Announcers: Derek Jones/Perry Clark

UNLV at Seton Hall — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Feldman/Corey Williams

Virginia Commonwealth at Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

NCAA Division II Women’s Tournament

National Semifinals, St. Joseph Civic Center, St. Joseph, MO

Ferris State vs. Texas Woman’s University — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cal State-San Marcos vs. Minnesota State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: LSU and Tennessee Pro Days — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Featured: Draft Special — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU Pro Day — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Loyola Maryland at Syracuse — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Penn at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Swimming & Diving

Men’s

NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships

Day 1, IU Natatorium, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

Finals: 200 yard medley relay/800 freestyle relay — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 1 — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Rockford IceHogs at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Silva vs. Weidman 1 — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UFC Unleashed: Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Fantasy Baseball Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight Podcast — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Women At Bat: Breaking Barriers in Baseball — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2024 National League Preview — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2024 American League Preview — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2024 Predictions Special — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight Exclusive: LA’s Big Three — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Stephanie White//Katie George

Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Bob Myers//Jorge Sedano

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/KPHE/KTVK/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington — YES/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 11 a.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Motor City Cruise at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 11 a.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Oklahoma City Blue – WABM, 1 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/Bally Sports Florida,7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

NewsWire NFL Free Agendy LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzy

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Invincible — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Night Session: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.