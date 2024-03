Mar 22, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) shoots the ball over Vermont Catamounts guard TJ Long (20) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, noon

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, noon

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, noon

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, noon

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

UConn at Rutgers — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana — BTN+, 1 p.m.

Army at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Villanova at George Mason — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Army at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain State Network, 4 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 4:05 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network 5:05 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

South Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Andy Katz

Colorado vs. Marquette — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

South Region, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Stan Van Gundy//Andy Katz

Utah State vs. Purdue — CBS, 2:40 p.m.

South Region, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

James Madison vs. Duke — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

West Region, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Clemson vs. Baylor — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

West Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Steve Smith//Lauren Shehadi

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

East Region, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Northwestern vs. UConn — truTV, 7:45 p.m.

South Region, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Texas A&M vs. Houston — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

East Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Robbie Hummel/Steve Smith//Lauren Shehadi

Yale vs. San Diego State — TBS, 9:40 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith/Wally Szczerbiak

Tournament Central — CBS, 2:10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith

Tournament Central — CBS, 4:40 p.m.

Tournament Central — TNT, 8:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

Tournament Central — TBS, 9:10 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11:45 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

March Madness Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

March Madness Primetime — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

March Madness Post Game — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Announcers: Robert Lee/Bob Valvano

Minnesota at Indiana State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Wes Durham/Cory Alexander

Georgia at Wake Forest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Pete Sousa/Richard Hendrix

Virginia Commonwealth at South Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Feldman/Corey Williams

Iowa at Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: John Schriffen/Perry Clark

Boston College at UNLV — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Portland 3 Region, Value City Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Meghan McKeown

Duke vs. Ohio State — ESPN, noon

Albany 1 Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck

North Carolina vs. South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Holly Warlick

Colorado vs. Kansas State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Maravich Assembly Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Christy Thomaskutty

Middle Tennessee vs. LSU — ABC, 3 p.m.

Albany 1 Region, Gill Coliseum, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Aja Ellison

Nebraska vs. Oregon State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jimmy Dykes

Alabama vs. Texas — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA

Announcers: Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich

Baylor vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

Iowa State vs. Stanford — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo

NCAA Championship Studio — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

National Championship, Whittemore Center Arena, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NC

Announcers: Leah Hextall/AJ Mleczko//Dana Boyle

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

College Softball

Minnesota at Maryland — B1G+, 11 a.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, noon

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, noon

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, noon

Indiana at Penn State — BTN+, noon

Kentucky at Florida — ESPN2, noon

Texas at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Houston — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Championship Round

Third Place Match, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — CBS Sports Golazo Network: Chris Wittyngham/Tony Meola//Nico Cantor//Susannah Fuller//Christina Unkel (rules)

Jamaica vs. Panama — CBS Sports Golazo Network/UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Jesse Marsch

CONCACAF Nations League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League Today Bridge Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Championship Match, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers — CBS Sports Golazo Network: Chris Wittyngham/Tony Meola//Nico Cantor//Susannah Fuller//Christina Unkel (rules)

United States vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, 9:15 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Charlie Davies/Clint Dempsey/Jesse Marsch

CONCACAF Nations League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:15 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, CA

Qualifying Show — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

Division 1 Féminine

Matchday 22

Montpellier Hérault vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 5, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Final Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Kira Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Justin Thomas/Alejandro Tosti — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Joel Dahmen & Maverick McNealy/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Maverick McNealy/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Justin Thomas/Alejandro Tosti — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Palos Verde Golf Club. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

$1 Million Challenge, Thermal Club, Palm Springs, CA

Race — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets (SS) — WPIX, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Mexico Series

Exhibition, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Diablos Rojos — MLB Network/YES, 4 p.m.

Freeway Series

Exhibition, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Austin — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Austin — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Delaware Blue Coats — NBA TV/DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 2 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Sioux Falls Skyforce –Bally Sports App, 4 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Texas Legends — NBA TV/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 4:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Max/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 4:30 p.m.

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Kevin Weekes

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet Ontario, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington — NHL Network/TSN3/Monumental Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa — TVA Sports/Sportsnet West/TSN5/RDS2, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Scripps Sports, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports SoCal, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle — TSN2/RDS/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, noon

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, noon

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Arizona/Tampa Bay at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Calgary/Montreal at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Matchday 2

Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

APP Tour

Miami Pickleball Open, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, FL

Finals — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

PWHL

Montreal at Minnesota — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North Extra/YouTube, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Best of Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Monday)

E60: Only the Strong Survive — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 17

West Ham United vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.