All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 2

Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Matchroom Boxing

WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title, Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Dalton Smith vs. José Zepeda: Prelims — DAZN, 1:15 p.m.

Dalton Smith vs. José Zepeda: Main Card — DAZN, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, noon

Siena at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Samford — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Army at Navy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

BYU at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Texas –Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

West Region, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Dayton vs. Arizona — CBS, 12:45 p.m.

Midwest Region, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Gonzaga vs. Kansas — CBS, 3:15 p.m.

West Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Michigan State vs. North Carolina — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

East Region, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Avery Johnson//AJ Ross

Washington State vs. Iowa State — TNT, 6:10 p.m.

South Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Oakland vs. North Carolina State — TBS/truTV, 7:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Texas vs. Tennessee — CBS, 8 p.m.

East Region, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Avery Johnson//AJ Ross

Duquesne vs. Illinois — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Oregon vs. Creighton — TBS/truTV, 9:40 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Kenny Smith

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

Tournament Central — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Tournament Central — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/truTV, 11:45 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

March Madness Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

March Madness Primetime — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bracket Central March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

March Madness Post Game — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round

Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Announcers: Mike Corey/Fran Fraschilla

North Texas at Seton Hall — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Eric Rothman/Mark Adams

Bradley at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Scott Williams

Virginia Tech at Ohio State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Portland 4 Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Steffi Sorensen

Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Tennessee — ESPN, noon

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. North Carolina State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Announcers: Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott

Jackson State vs. UConn — ABC, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Syracuse — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Albany 1 Region, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN

Announcers: Angel Gray/Andrea Lloyd

Fairfield vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Oklahoma — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Glane Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Elise Woodward/Mary Murphy

Michigan vs. Kansas — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. USC — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Albany 1 Region, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Announcers: Sam Gore/Tamika Catchings

Kent State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 4:45 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Stephanie White//Holly Rowe

Tennessee-Martin/Holy Cross vs. Iowa — ABC, 3 p.m.

Princeton vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Kim Adams

UNLV vs. Creighton — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

California Baptist vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Ann Schatz/Mike Thibault

Cal-Irvine vs. Gonzaga — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Utah — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo

NCAA Tournament Studio — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Studio — ESPN, 4:15 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Studio — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Jenison Field House, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Session I: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Session II: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Gymnastics Championships

Finals, Lloyd Noble Center, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

BYU, Denver, Iowa State, Oklahoma, West Virginia — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Maverik Center, West Valley, UT

Session I: Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Session II: Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championship

Finals, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Session I: Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Session II: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Munn Ice Arena, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

St. Lawrence vs. Cornell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Championship, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Boston University vs. Boston College — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m./NESN, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Championship, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at UMass — ESPN+, noon

St. Bonaventure at URI — ESPN+, noon

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at BYU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

LSU at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 3, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Tim Johnson/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

Medal Round — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Anthony Robles

Quarterfinals MatCast — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Jordan Burroughs/Daniel Cormier/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quint Kessenich

Championship — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

CONMEBOL Copa América Qualifying

Play-In Games, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Honduras — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 4, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Ice Dance-Free Dance — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Free Program — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Ben Agosto//Andrea Joyce

Ice Dance-Free Dance — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m. (same day coverage

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Men’s Free Program — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Race — ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock: Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Kira Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Palos Verde Golf Club. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Hartford Wolf Pack at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Defending Their Ice — NHL Network, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Ribas vs. Namajunas, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+\, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore (SS) vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston (SS) vs. Pittsburgh — NESN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit (SS) vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees (SS) — YES app, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston (SS) — NESN, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta — Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Toronto (SS) vs. Baltimore (SS) — MASN, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Oakland — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Arizona (SS) vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Colorado vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 6

Free Games

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian García-Márquez/Francisco Pinto

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Carlos Ruiz

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 2 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 2 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Brian McBride//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

Orlando SC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci

St. Louis City SC vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Nashville Predators — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish: John Laguna/Martín Zuñiga

Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Maximiliano Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Ruiz

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Ruiz

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice — FS2, 10 a.m.

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at New York — YES/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston — KJZZ/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland — Altitude/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Raptors 905 — WABM/NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Austin Spurs — Tubi, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings — NBC Sports Bay Area/KMAX, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Texas Legends — ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at G League Ignite — Tubi, 10 p.m.

NFL

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro/Emily Kaplan

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers — ABC, 8 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils — City TV/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Boston at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Islanders — TSN3/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Chicago at San José — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas — Bally Sports Ohio/Scripps Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Calgary at Vancouver/Chicago at San José/Columbus at Vegas/Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 2

Chicago Red Stars vs. Seattle Reign — NWSL+, 4 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville — NWSL+, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current — Ion, 10 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

PWHL

Toronto at Ottawa — TSN5/YouTube, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Tehelné pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Austria — Fubo Sports/Fubo Sports 8, 12:47 p.m.

International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Belgium — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: John Strong/Stu Holden

England vs. Brazil — Fox, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jenny Taft/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas

International Friendly Match Day — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Switzerland — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

International Friendly, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

France vs. Germany — TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 a.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Sweat — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Old School — NBC, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Handle — DraftKings Network, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.