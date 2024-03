Mar 9, 2024; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) reacts after a play in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Men’s

Kent State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Cornell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Hofstra at Columbia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UConn at URI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Indiana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Cal at San Francisco — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

High Point at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Wichita State — ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Sam Houston — ESPN+. 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Portland — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Cal State Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San José State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

USC at Long Beach State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Four, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Jim Spanarkel//Jon Rothstein

Wagner vs. Howard — truTV, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Virginia — truTV, 9:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Seth Davis/Candace Parker/Jay Wright

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 6 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

National Invitation Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Richard Hendrix

Xavier at Georgia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tom Hart/Randolph Childress

Cornell at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Robert Lee/Tim Welsh

Boston College at Providence — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Morgan/Mark Wise

North Texas at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Pete Sousa/Jess Settles

Kansas State at Iowa — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Cory Alexander

Richmond at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Myron Medcalf/Tom Crean

Minnesota at Butler — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Announcers: John Schriffen/Perry Clark

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Feldman/Corey Williams

Cal-Irvine at Utah — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s College Basketball Coverage — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Virginia Tech at Longwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Yale at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rider — ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Maine at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Yale at Boston University — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rider — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Longwood — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Golf

Fairways of Life With Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

World Long Drive Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Swing Gym: Lower Body Stability — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Swing Gym: Full Body Strength — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 6 p.m.

St. Louis (SS) vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Cincinnati vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas — KTXA, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

SD to Seoul: The Rise of Ha-Seong Him — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

National League

Korea Series, Gocheok Sky Dome, Gocheok-dong, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Daniel Kim

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Padres.TV, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Korea Series Pregame — ESPN, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Washington — Space City Home Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn — Bally Sports New Orleans/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Raptors 905 — MSG2/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Undrafted — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — TSN5/RDS2/NESN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/TSN4/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Rangers — TSN3/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

San José at Nashville — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Montréal at Edmonton — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun/Scripps Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Invincible– NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.