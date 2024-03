Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O’Connell (12) shoots a three point shot over Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) at the buzzer during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 1

Melbourne Demons vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Golden Boy Promotions

IBF and WBA Lightweight Championship Eliminator Fight, Chelsea Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

William Zepeda Segura vs. Maxi Hughes — DAZN, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Bryant at Brown — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Harvard at Western Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Pepperdine at Tulane — ESPN+, noon

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Washington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Columbia at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network , 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Portland — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Championship, Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

Announcers: Robert Lee/Randolph Childress

UMass-Lowell at Vermont — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin//Myron Medcalf

UAB vs. South Florida — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Chris Walker//AJ Ross

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Simms

North Carolina vs. Virginia — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Joel Berry/Jim Boeheim/Carlos Boozer/Luke Walton

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Andraya Carter/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams/Christine Williamson

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

UConn vs. Marquette — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/LaVall Jordan/Donny Marshall

Big East Tournament Pregame — Fox, 6 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Purdue vs. Wisconsin — CBS, 1 p.m.

Illinois vs. Nebraska — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Clark Kellogg/Seth Davis/Jay Wright

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 3 p.m.

BTN Live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Houston vs. Iowa State — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Championship, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams

Long Beach State vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN2, 9;30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Announcers: Carter Blackburn/Avery Johnson//Tiffany Blackmon

Texas-El Paso vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Announcers: Dalen Cuff/Noah Savage

Princeton vs. Brown — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Yale vs. Cornell — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Derek Jones/Tim Welsh

Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Eric Rothman/Mark Adams

Kent State vs. Akron — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/John Williams

Howard vs. Delaware State/North Carolina Central — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

San Diego State vs. New Mexico — CBS, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Casey Jacobsen//Allison Williams

Oregon vs. Colorado — Fox, 9 p.m.

Basketball Pregame live from the Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game live from the Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Tom Hart/Jimmy Dykes//Marty Smith

Auburn vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Florida — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Brian Custer/Richard Hendrix

Grambling vs. Texas-Southern — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Dave Feldman/Mike O’Donnell

Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State/Texas-Arlington — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Jay Bilas/Andraya Carter/Seth Greenberg/Jay Williams/Christine Williamson

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ESPN, 11 a.m.

College Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Conference Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Championship, Alico Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, FL

Central Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Championship, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Tammy Blackburn//Chloe Clark

Cal-Davis vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty

Princeton vs. Columbia — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Joel Godett/Meghan McKeown

Fairfield vs. Niagara — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Championship, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Kent State vs. Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Announcers: Lawrencia Moten/Christy Winters-Scott

Norfolk State vs. Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, IL

Announcers: Scott Warmann/Laura Leonard

Drake vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brad Wells/Kelly Burke

Belmont vs. Missouri State/Murray State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Brian Custer/Lexi Ayala

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m..

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Dave Feldman/Kiah Stokes

California Baptist vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Clemson at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals (Single Elimination) — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Ohio State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

ECAC Tournament

Quarterfinals (Best of Three) — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Game 2

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (Cornell leads 1-0)

RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (Quinnipiac leads 1-0)

St. Lawrence at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (St. Lawrence leads 1-0)

Union at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (Dartmouth leads 1-0)

Hockey East Tournament

Quarterfinals (single elimination) — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

UMass at Providence — NESNplus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston University — ESPN+/Hulu, 4:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston College — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NCHC Tournament

Quarterfinals (Best of Three) — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Game 2

Miami (OH) at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 7 p.m. (North Dakota leads series 1-0)

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 7 p.m. (St. Cloud State leads series 1-0)

Minnesota-Duluth at Denver — KBJR 6.3, 9 p.m. (Denver leads series 1-0)

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Rugby

Men’s

Saint Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 12:30 p.m.

Navy at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Dayton at George Mason — ESPN+, noon

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, non

URI at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Houston at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

URI at Fordham — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Iona at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Announcers: Gary Taphouse/Matthew Upson

Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 10:55 a.m.

Announcers: Rob Hawthorne/Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Burnley vs. Brentford — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Pien Meulensteen/Andy Townsend

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 1:25 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinals

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Coventry — ESPN+, 8:05 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, FL

2nd Round Conclusion

All-Access Coverage — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Dan Hicks/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner/Steve Sands//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:20 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

All Access Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:05 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 12 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

RCD Mallorca vs. Granada — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Girona — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 26

FC Nantes vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Le mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Spring Breakout Prospect Games

Atlanta Braves Prospects vs. Boston Red Sox Prospects — MLB Network/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers Prospects vs. Philadelphia Prospects — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays Prospects vs. Minnesota Twins Prospects — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays Prospects vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colorado Rockies Prospects vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects — MLB Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers Prospects vs. Anaheim Angels Prospects — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Tuivasa vs. Tybura, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Title Unifications — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Philadelphia vs. Miami — Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh (SS) — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh (SS) vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. Texas (SS) — Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (SS) vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco (SS) — NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San Francisco (SS) vs. Chicago White Sox (SS) — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Top Rookies of 2023 — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 5

MLS Season Pass Free Preview

Announcers: English — Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish — Moises Linares/Pablo Marino//French — Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Chicago Fire vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish — Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//Fox — Joe Malfa/Tony Meola

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV/Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish — Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish — Jesus Acosta/Carlos Suarez

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish — Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

Austin FC vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Mark Followwill/Warren Barton//Spanish — Carlos Mauricio Ramirez/Max Cordaro

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish — Pablo Ramirez/Jesus Bracamontes

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish — Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Minnesota United vs. LAFC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish — Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish — Raul Guzman/Diego Tabares

Sporting Kansas City vs. San José — AppleTV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish — Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Ruiz

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Ruiz

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Weather Guard Truck Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Bristol — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/JJ Redick//Lisa Salters

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Ohio/Space City Home Network, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North Extra/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Sacramento — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Delaware Blue Coats — Tubi/WABM/DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Osceola Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Tubi/ClipperVision/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins — ABC/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers — ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Calgary Flames — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks — City TV/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Buffalo at Detroit — NHL Network/Sportsnet One/MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS/MSG SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona — MSG SportsNet/Scripps Sports, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 7 p.m.

San José at Columbus — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle — Bally Sports South/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, noon

Modano Immortalized — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Toronto/Montreal at Ottawa/Philadelphia at Boston/San José at Columbus Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Dallas/Minnesota at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Edmonton/Nashville at Seattle/Washington at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 1

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Lianne Sanderson

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns — ABC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Sebastian Salazar/Ali Krieger

NWSL Pregame Special — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Orlando Pride — NWSL+ 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash — NWSL+, 7 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. Chicago Red Stars — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North Extra, 6 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 5, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Italy — Peacock, 10:15 a.m.

Round 5, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs. Scotland — Peacock, 12:45 p.m.

Round 5, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

France vs. England — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

Monza vs. Cagliari — Paramount+, 9:50 a.m.

Udinese vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Salernitana vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Frosinone vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals Preview Show — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.