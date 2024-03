Mar 14, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs dancers perform during the second half against the Florida Gators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 1

Essendon Bombers vs, Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

1. FC Köln vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Fordham at Army — ESPN+, noon

Pepperdine at Tulane — ESPN+, noon

Cornell at Richmond — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Army — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p,m.

Kansas at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UMass at The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Columbia at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at South Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bellmarine at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Washington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Dartmouth at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Maryland at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UConn at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Mike Corey/Perry Clark

East Carolina vs. South Florida — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Wichita State vs. UAB — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Jon Crispin

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Temple/SMU vs. Charlotte — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Simms

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Virginia — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Joel Berry/Jim Boeheim/Carlos Boozer/Luke Hancock

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

St. John’s vs. UConn — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — Fox/FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin/Robbie Hummel//Rick Pizzo

Purdue vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, noon

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler/Stephen Bardo//Andy Katz

Illinois vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Houston vs. Texas Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams

Cal-Irvine vs. Hawai’i — ESPN+, 9 p.m

Cal-Davis vs. Long Beach State — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Sam Houston vs. Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Derek Jones/Tim Welsh

Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Marist — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Kent State vs. Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Akron vs. Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Announcers: Jonathan Duren/Todd Bozeman

Norfolk State vs. Howard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Utah State vs. San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Don MacLean

Arizona vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Basketball Pregame live from the Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame live from the Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington,

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Casey Jacobsen//Allison Williams

Washington State vs. Colorado — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame live from the Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Marty Smith

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Auburn vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw//Alyssa Lang

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Peter Burns/Pat Bradley/Dane Bradshaw/Daymeon Fishback/Ron Slay

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers; Ben Wilson/Dave Miller//Kendra Sheehan

Seattle vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Conference Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Championship, The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium, University of Maine, Orono, ME

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Holly Warlick

Vermont at Maine — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Tammy Blackburn//Chloe Clark

Hawai’i vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Irvine vs. Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Announcers: Noah Frary/Kelly Deyo

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty

Princeton vs. Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Harvard — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Joel Godett/Meghan McKeown

Fairfield vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Niagara vs. Siena — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Dave Bacon/Jeff Phelps

Toledo vs. Buffalo — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ball State vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Announcers: Sean Robertson/Ramona Riley-Bozier

Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN+, noon

Howard vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, IL

Indiana State vs. Drake — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Murray State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Santoria Black/Ashlee Jones

Grambling State vs. Alcorn State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Michael Potter/Brandi Poole//Kendra Sheehan

Texas-Arlington vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah vs. Utah State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

ECAC Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Game 1

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NCHC Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Game 1

Miami (OH) at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State — WFTC, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Butler at St. John’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Houston at Iowa State — ESPN+, 5 p.m..

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5;30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, FL

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Dan Hicks/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner/Gary Koch/Steve Sands//Smylie Kaufman//Roger Maltbie//John Wood//Damon Hack

All-Access Coverage — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Matthew Fitzpatrick/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama & Wyndham Clark/Brian Harman/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rickie Fowler/Scottie Scheffler/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Viktor Hovland/Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ludvig Åberg/Patrick Cantlay/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Real Sociedad vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 26

Toulouse vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 3:25 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Spring Breakout Games

Miami Marlins Prospects vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prospects — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

San Diego Padres Prospects vs. Seattle Mariners Prospects — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Washington Nationals Prospects vs. New York Mets Prospects — MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Detroit (SS) vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston — NESN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Kansas City (SS) vs. Cincinnati — Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland — NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days: Miami Marlins — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days: St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto — Bally Sports Florida/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio — Altitude/KENS, 8:30 pm.

Atlanta at Utah — NBA TV/WPCH/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Delaware Blue Coats — WABM/DETV Channel 28l, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Wisconsin Herd — Tubi/WACY, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Winnipeg — KCOP/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — NHL Network/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Week 1

Announcers: Mike Watts/Lori Lindsey//Kealia Watt

NJ/NY Gotham vs. San Diego Wave — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

Empoli vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline – CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

The Elle Duncan Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals Preview — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals and Semifinals Draw — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Sorteo de los cuartos de final y semifinales — TUDN, 7 p.m.