Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Efton Reid III (4) attempts to dunk the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 1

Collingwood Magpies vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Houston at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Mike Corey/Perry Clark

Tulsa vs. East Carolina — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Mark Adams

Tulane vs. North Texas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Temple vs. SMU — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Matt Martucci/John Giannini//Kim Adams

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jordan Cornette/Matt McCall/Josh Pastner/Julianne Viani-Braen

Atlantic 10 Tournament Studio — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Tim McCormick//Caroline Piñeda

Loyola Chicago at St. Bonaventure — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Dayton vs. Duquesne– USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jordan Cornette/Matt McCall/Josh Pastner/Julianne Viani-Braen

Atlantic 10 Tournament Studio — USA Network, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Jess Simms

North Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPN, noon

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander//Angel Gray

Duke vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Boston College — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Tim Brando/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

Xavier vs. UConn — FS1, noon

St. John’s vs. Seton Hall — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Bill Raftery//Kristina Pink

Providence vs. Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. Marquette — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin/Robbie Hummel//Rick Pizzo

Michigan State vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, noon

Wisconsin vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler/Stephen Bardo//Andy Katz

Iowa vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame live from the Big Ten Tournament, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg/Chris Spatola

Texas Tech vs. BYU — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Houston vs. TCU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Iowa State vs. Kansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Hawai’i vs. Cal-Santa Barbara/Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Announcers: Matt Warner/Paul Nazigan

Liberty vs. Texas El-Paso — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Announcers: Daryl Fein/Chris Williams//Griffin Della Pena

Marist vs. Niagara — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Eddy Occhipinti/Steve Eggink//Chris Williams

Rider vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: Michael Reghi/Rhett Boyd

Toledo vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio vs. Western Michigan — ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena. Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Utah State vs. Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UNLV vs. San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Waltz/Dan Dickau//Evan Washburn

Nevada vs. Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State vs. New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Roxy Bernstein/Matt Muehlebach

USC vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Ted Robinson/Don MacLean

Stanford vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Casey Jacobsen

Utah vs. Colorado — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Jimmy Dykes//Marty Smith

Mississippi State vs. LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Peter Burns/Pat Bradley/Dane Bradshaw/Daymeon Fishback/Ron Slay

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw//Alyssa Lang

Mississippi vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Peter Burns/Pat Bradley/Dane Bradshaw/Daymeon Fishback/Ron Slay

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

California Baptist vs. Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, noon

College Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Big West Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal-Riverside vs. Long Beach State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, IL

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Evansville — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State vs. Bradley — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Southern vs. Alcorn State — ESPN+, noon

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas-Arlington vs. Utah Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 5:39 p.m.

College Softball

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Boston University at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs. New England Revolution — FS2, 7:56 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, México

CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati — FS2, 10:05 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinals Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, FL

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Dan Hicks/Notah Begay III/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner/Gary Koch/Steve Sands//Smylie Kaufman//Roger Maltbie//John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

All-Access Coverage — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Tommy Fleetwood/Xander Schauffele & Ludvig Åberg/Patrick Cantlay/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Viktor Hovland/Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Scottie Scheffler/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Matthew Fitzpatrick/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, noon

Minor League Baseball

Spring Breakout Prospect Games

Baltimore Orioles Prospects vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects — MLB Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill (01/21/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston vs. Philadelphia — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona — Dbacks. TV, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas — Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Allie LaForce

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics — TNT/KPHE/KTVK, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/Danny Green

NBA BetCast — truTV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Tim Doyle/Danny Green

NBA BetCast — truTV, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — Monumental Sports Network/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

New York at Portland — MSG Network/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/ClipperVision/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Steve Levy/Ryan Callahan

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Hulu/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Emily Kaplan

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montréal — NESN/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/MSG Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San José at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports California/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Monumental Sports Network 2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPNews, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.z

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — TUDN, 1:25 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1 p.m.

2nd Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

2nd Leg, Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Slavia Prague vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m. (Aggregate 2-4)

2nd Leg, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Olympique de Marseille — Paramount+/ViX+ (Aggregate 0-4)

2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Qarabağ — TUDN, 3:50 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

2nd Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague — UniMás, 3:50 p.m. (Aggregate 5-1)

2nd Leg, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AS Roma — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (Aggregate 0-4)

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.