Mar 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Referees Mic’d Up — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Bucknell at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at George Washington — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Manhattan at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Marist at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Rider at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Radford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marshall at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7:35 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon — Pac-12 Insider, 8:05 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Columbia at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UConn at UCLA — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

New Hampshire at Vermont — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bryant at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Fordham vs. Davidson — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

La Salle vs. George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI vs. Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Wes Durham/Cory Alexander

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Joel Barry/Jim Boeheim/Carlos Boozer/Luke Hancock

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Jay Bilas/Angel Gray

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Joel Barry/Jim Boeheim/Carlos Boozer/Luke Hancock

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Sacramento State vs. Montana State — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho State vs. Montana — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Central Florida vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dave Ryan/Pete Gillen//Amanda Guerra

College of Charleston vs. Stony Brook — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Iona vs. Manhattan — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara vs. Siena — ESPN+, 9:45 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Spiro Sports Center, Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, NY

Merrimack at Wagner — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

McNeese vs. Lamar — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Nicholls — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

Championship, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jasmine Thomas//Morgan Uber

East Carolina vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice vs. Temple — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Eastern Washington vs. Montana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Sheryl Swoopes//Kris Budden

Texas vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AZ

Texas-El Paso vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland State vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPNU, noon

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Rider vs. Iona — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 12:45 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Marist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV vs. Colorado State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Boise State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Nicholls — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. Portland — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Tournament — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at LSU — SEC Network, noon

South Dakota State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Yale — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Duke at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Belmont — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate at South Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Baylor — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tarleton State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m

George Mason at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Boston University at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Harvard at San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Portland State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at South Florida — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Portland State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Harvard at San Diego — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Princeton at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo — FS1, 6 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Hidalgo, México

C.F. Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union — FS1, 8:15 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC — FS1/TUDN, 10:20 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPNews, midnight

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2019 — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Minnesota vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. San Diego — MLB Network/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas — KTXA, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 am.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Greg Anthony//Jared Greenberg

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks — TNT/truTV/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Reggie Miller//Stephanie Ready

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Indiana at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — Space City Home Network/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah — NBC Sports Boston/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Long Island Nets at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, noon

Wisconsin Herd at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/WACY/Jazz+, 12:30 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 1:30 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+. 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Rip City Remix — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network/KPDX, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Montréal — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa — SportsNet Pittsburgh/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

San José at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary — TVA Sports/Altitude/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Scripps Sports/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now: PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli — Univision/TUDN, 3:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

2nd Leg, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. FC Porto — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m. (Aggregage 0-1)

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.