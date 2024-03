Mar 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; USA forward Sophia Smith (11) makes a shot on goal against Canada during extra time in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal match at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Marist at Richmond — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Northwesern at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, noon

Brown at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Maryland at Charlotte — ESPN+, noon

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Xavier at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Beach State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Dallas Baptist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

McNeese at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

URI at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Brown at Davidson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UConn at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Championship, J. Ollie Edmunds Center, Stetson University, Deland, FL

Austin Peay at Stetson — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona/Idaho State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Championship, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Longwood — ESPN2, noon

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Quarterfinals, Entertainment & Sport Arena, Washington, D.C.

Monmouth vs. College of Charleston — FloSports, noon

Towson vs. North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Delaware vs. Hofstra — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Indiana State vs. Drake — CBS, 2 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites of Higher Seed

Bucknell at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Samford vs. Furman — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPNU. 6:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Southeastern Louisiana vs. New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

James Madison vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

North Dakota State vs. St. Thomas — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 9:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Wisconsin at Purdue — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

SMU at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Temple at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, noon

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Sam Gore/Aja Ellson

East Carolina vs. Memphis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Championship, Henrico Sports & Events Center, Glen Allen, VA

Richmond vs. URI — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Debbie Antonelli/Angel Gray

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Kelly Gramlich/Ivory Latta/Muffet McGraw

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, noon

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo (Pac-12 Championship)/Carolyn Peck (SEC Championship)/Holly Rowe (Pac-12 Championship)

College GameDay live from the ACC Tournament. Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC — ESPN, noon

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

UConn vs. Marquette — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Georgetown — FS1, 5 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Championship, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, High Point University, High Point, NC

Presbyterian vs. Radford — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Lisa Byington/Julianne Viani//AJ Ross

Iowa vs. Nebraska — CBS, noon

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Air Force vs. Fresno State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

San Diego State vs. San José State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boise State vs. Utah State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, midnight

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Eric Frede/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

Stanford vs. USC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Carolyn Peck//Brooke Weisbrod

South Carolina vs. LSU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nikki Fargas/Steffi Sorensen

SEC Now from the SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPNU, noon

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Marshall vs. Old Dominion — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

James Madison vs. Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

Semifinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota — Midco Sports Plus/Summit League Network, 1:30 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts — Midco Sports Plus/Summit League Network, 4 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Pac-12 South Invitational

Day 3, Sun Devil Beach Volleyball Facility, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Cal vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 a.m.

Cal vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

USC vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Hockey Tournament

Quarterfinal

Game 3, Kohl Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Ohio State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

College Softball

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, non

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, noon

Kansas at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Fordham at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin State at Penn — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Wichita State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas at Houston — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Florida State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Georgia — SEC Network Plus. 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

URI at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Ohio State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Women’s

Cincinnati at Texas — Longhorn Network, noon

College Volleyball

Men’s

Ohio State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Big Ten Championships

Day 2, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Session III: Consolation Semifinals, 7th Place Matches — B1G+, noon

Session IV: 1st, 3rd and 5th Place Matches — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Wrestling Championship

Finals, Carmichael Arena, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Finals — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Big XII Wrestling Championship

Day 2, BOK Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Finals — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

United States vs. Brazil — Paramount+/ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:15 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

Finals Round 1 & 2 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — USA Network (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:40 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Mustoe/Stephen Warnock

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:45 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Golf Channel/NBC/Peacock — Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Final Round

Main Feed featuring Jordan Spieth/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 6, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Min Woo Lee/Xander Schauffele & Rickie Fowler/Lucas Glover — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Erik van Rooyen & Mackenzie Hughes/Tom Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Min Woo Lee/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 6 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Announcers: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner//Tripp Isenhour//Billy Ray Brown

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg Road Course, St. Petersburg, FL

Race — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race Show — NBC/Peacock/Universo, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Deportivo Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

UD Las Palmas vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. Toulouse FC — beIN Sports Xtra, 9:50 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, noon

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Baltimore (SS) vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami (SS) — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

30 Clubs in 15 Days

Houston Astros — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Seattle Mariners — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

2024 MLB The Show: Rating Reveal — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 4

MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers: English — Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish — Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: English — Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Nashville SC vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri//French — Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Inter Miami vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: ESPN — Beth Mowins/Hubie Brown//Katie George

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Stephanie White//Cassidy Hubbarth

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports SoCal, 3 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — Space City Home Network/NBC Sports California, 6p .m.

Indiana at Orlando — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta — Bally Sports New Orleans/WPCH, 6 p.m.

Washington at Miami — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Bally Sports app, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Greensboro Swarm — WMYV, 4 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 4 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Stockton Kings — WHO 13.4/KMAX, 5 p.m.

Texas Legends at Rip City Remix — Urban Edge Network/KPDX, 6 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Ontario Clippers — ClipperVision, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/Max/Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Alex Faust/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild — TNT/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Craig Berube/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/Max, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago — NHL Network/Scripps Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Anaheim — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Mic Drop — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Boston — MSG Network/NESNplus/YouTube, 3 p.m./NESN, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Ottawa at Montréal — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/YouTube, 4 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 4, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. France — Peacock, 10 a.m./CNBC, noon (same day coverage)

Serie A

Matchday 28

Lecce vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

AC Milan vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Juventus vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:15 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Game Time Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 5 — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Second Serve — T2, 6 p.m.

Women’s FA Cup

Knockout Round

Quarter-final, Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Everyone vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.