Junior welterweights Antonio Moran and Jamaine Ortiz fight in a Top Rank bout at the American Bank Center on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jamaine Ortiz won in 10 rounds.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Junior Welterweight Title, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Albany at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Samford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — WBAL-TV2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at North Carolina-Wilmington — WECT2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Queens at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — FS1, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota — Midco Sports Two, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota State — WDAZ Xtra, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at UAB — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Morehead State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — WAC Digital Network/Space City Home Network/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — FS1, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pepperdine — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Binghamton at Albany — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Marist at Fairfield — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Alabama at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Grand Valley at Wayne State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Montevallo at Shorter — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Valdosta State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Davenport at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Delta State — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Union at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

West Alabama at Mississippi College — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Francisco — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Peacock, 9 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Softball

Wisconsin at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Long Island University at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament

Final Stage

Doubleheader, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela

Argentina vs. Paraguay — FS2, 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Brazil — FS2, 5:45 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stade Robert-Diochon, Le Petit-Quevilly, France

FC Rouen vs. AS Monaco — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//John Wood//Cara Banks

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Brian Harman/Max Homa/Jordan Spieth with bonus coverage of Wyndham Clark/Hideki Matsuyama/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Rickie Fowler/Tom Kim/Grayson Murray & Matt Fitzpatrick/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry with bonus coverage of Adam Scott/Justin Thomas/Cameron Young & Sam Burns/Si Woo Kim/J.T. Poston — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Adam Scott/Justin Thomas/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Wyndham Clark/Hideki Matsuyama/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Announcers: George Savaricas/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Hermansson vs. Pyfer — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Fights of the Nights Winners — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Bob Costas — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Presents: Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Stephanie Ready

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golden State at Indiana — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — KJZZ/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Portland — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline 2024 — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association: Trade Deadline Special — Stadium, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: NBA Trade Deadline Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

NBA Today Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline 2024 — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Real NBA — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Osceola Magic at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Birmingham Squadron at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/WABM, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

The 13th Annual NFL Honors — CBS/NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Honors Red Carpet Show — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Life From Las Vegas — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pick Six live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Live live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet West/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia — TSN3/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Islanders — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona — Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny (series premiere) — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews live from Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Paradise, NV — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Live Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — T2, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court Live: Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, midnight