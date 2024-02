Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and site of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Pre-Season

Community Series

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

St. Bonaventure at Presbyterian — ESPN+. 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bryant at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso a Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina-Wilmington — WECT 6.2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana — ESPN+. 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Denver — Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tennessee State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland — KRCWl/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Davenport at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Valley at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Albany at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iona at Canisius — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Shorter at Christian Brothers — FloSports, 6 p.m.

West Alabama at Valdosta State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at West Florida — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Lee at Union — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Wagner — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at NcNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

LSU at Georgia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 16 Reveal — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at Boston College — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Capital Classic

Day 1, Shea Stadium, California State University at Sacramento, Sacramento, CA

BYU vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, noon

Cal-Davis vs. BYU — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round One

2nd Leg, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution vs. CD Independiente — FS2, 8:05 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Semifinal

Leg 2, San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:25 p.m. (Aggregate 1-0)

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Quarter-Final, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne vs. Stade Rennais — FS2, 2:45 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Luke Donald/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood//Damon Hack

Featured Groups: Shane Lowry/Matthieu Pavon/Camilio Villegas & Akshay Bhatia/Nick Dunlap/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Chris Kirk/Jake Knapp/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Sungjae Im/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Matt Fitzpatrick/Tom Kim/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Philadelphia vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Yankees — Yes app, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Cleveland vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks — TNT/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Chris Haynes

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets — TNT, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Orlando — KJZZ/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Bally Sports Oklahoma/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — Space City Home Network/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Lakers — Monumental Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 11 a.m.

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, noon

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Ontario Clippers — ESPN/ClipperVision, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine

Day 1, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN/ESPN+/Hulu

Announcers: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Emily Kaplan

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Kevin Weekes

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto — Scripps Sports/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Scripps Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San José — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vancouver/Pittsburgh at Seattle/Anaheim at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Carton Show: Football Special — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — NLSE, 9 p.m

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Abierto Mexicano (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour)/San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Abierto Mexicano (ATP Tour)/Chile Open (ATP Tour)//San Diego Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Dubai Tennis Championships (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Omaha Supernovas at Atlanta Vibe — Bally Sports Live app, 7 p.m.

Vegas Thrill at San Diego Mojo — Bally Sports Live app, 10 p.m.