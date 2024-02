Nov 8, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Cal Poly at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Indiana at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Houston at Baylor — CBS, noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ESPN, noon

Missouri at Arkansas — ESPN2, noon

Hampton at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, noon

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — CBS, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at North Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ESPN, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

BYU at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC. Network, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Texas — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Mercer — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

George Mason at Loyola Chicago — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

California Baptist at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — The CW, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Marshall — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Belmont — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra — MSG Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — Stadium/Marquee Sports Network/Fubo Sports/Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — The CW, 7:45 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at UConn — Fox, 8 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

USC at UCLA — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary’s — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

College GameDay live from Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid 4 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — ESPNU, noon

Central Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Texas at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Villanova at Georgetown — Fox, noon

UMass at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, noon

Akron at Kent State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ferris State at Davenport — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Lake Superior at Grand Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Wayne State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Norfolk Stat at Coppin State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern State at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Catawba at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Shorter at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Furman at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Delta State at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Union at West Alabama — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Valdosta State at Auburn Montgomery — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Florida at Montevallo — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San José State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stonehill at Saint Francis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m,

Wichita State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Scranton at Catholic — FloSports, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — B1G+, 5 p.m.

Boston University at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Wingate — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

BYU at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh — ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl

HBCU All-Stars, Yulman Stadium, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Five Meet

Session II, Rec Hall, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Dartmouth at Union — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at St. Lawrence — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Augustana — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Bemidji State at St. Thomas — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Minnesota State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green — FloSports, 7 pm.

Northern Michigan at Ferris State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State — KMSP, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Denver — Altitude 2, 8 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, midnight

Women’s

New Hampshire at Boston College — NESNplus, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern — NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational

Day 2, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Louisiana vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, noon

Louisiana vs. Stanford — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Lehigh at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group B, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Puerto Rico vs. Panama — CBS Sports Golazo Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colombia vs. Brazil — CBS Sports Golazo Network/ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon), 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Round 5 Preview — ESPN+, noon

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Trophy Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salaam, Rabat, Morocco

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta (Vidanta Vallarta Course), Vallarta, Mexico

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel.NBC — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim “Bones” McKay//Johnson Wagner/John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cristobal Del Solar/Jhonattan Vegas & Padraig Harrington/Nicolai Højgaard — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rafael Campos/Cameron Champ with Tony Finau/Justin Lower — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Emiliano Grillo/Dylan Wu — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Lanto Griffin/Ryan Moore — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

International Swing

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Granada vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Almería vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

FC Lorient vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

RC Lens vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA/Professional Fighters League

PFL vs. Bellator Super Fights, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Early Card — ESPNews, noon

Main Card — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UFC Fight Night

Moreno vs. Royval 2, Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Main Card – ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

USA vs. Ecuador, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Marcos Lloreda vs. Javier Basurto — Fuse, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston vs. Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miami vs. St. Louis (SS) — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis (SS) vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington — Space City Home Network, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Cactus League

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

Colorado (SS) vs. Arizona — Rockies.TV/DBACKS.TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 1

Free Games (Games on Apple TV)

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri//Fox — Joe Malfa/Jamie Watson

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV/Fox, 4:45 p.m.

Announcers: English — Callum Williams/Calen Car//Spanish — Moises Linares/Pablo Marino

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish — Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque//French — Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (Games on Apple TV+)

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: English — Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Carlos Suarez

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish — Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish — Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macias

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish — Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

FC Dallas vs. San José Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish — Pablo Ramirez/Jesus Bracamontes

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish — Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

St. Louis City SC vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: English — Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuniga

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Carlos Pavon/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS,1 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Atlanta — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Takes Four Lefts and Goes 250 Miles, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/JJ Redick//Lisa Salters

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota — YES/Bally Sports North Extra, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Mexico City Capitanes at Long Island Nets — YES app, 5 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Cleveland Charge — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro Swarm — WMYV, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls — Tubi/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Kevin Weekes//Leah Hextall

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings — ABC/Sportsnet 360, noon

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers — ABC/Sportsnet 360, 3 p.m.

NHL on ESPN Studio — Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban//Arda Öcal

Hockey Night in Canada

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks — City TV/Sportsnet Pacific/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports Direct/NHL Network/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Montreal at New Jersey — TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Sun/MSG SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Washington at Florida — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San José — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Network Rink Reels — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Edmonton/Minnesota at Seattle/Nashville at San José/Anaheim at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Mesa Arizona Open, Bell Bank Park, Mesa, AZ

Semifinals — FS2, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PWHL

Ottawa at Montreal — Sportsnet One/YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations Championship

Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs. Wales — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Round 3, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. England — Peacock, 11:15 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 26

Sassuolo vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Salernitana vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Genoa vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Palisades Tahoe Cup, Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, CA

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Steve Porino/Picabo Street//Heather Cox

Men’s Giant Slalom: Run 1 — CNBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Men’s Giant Slalom: Run 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Globetrotting With STEAM– NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 3 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Tennis Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

Rio Open, Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

Final — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.