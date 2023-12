A Navy fan urges on the Midshipmen as the Army-Navy game goes to overtime for the first time in the rivalry’s history. Army won 20-17 in the second overtime. Img 2166

All Times Eastern

Boxing

U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials

Men’s and Women’s, Cajundome, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Lafayette, LA

Announcers: David Austin/Mikaela Mayer

Finals — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Matchroom Boxing

WBC Junior Welterweight Title, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney — DAZN, 8 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA World Welterweight Title, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Keith Thurman vs. Eimantas Stanionis — Showtime pay per view, 8 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

WBO World Featherweight Title, Charles F. Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines, FL

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ABC, 12:25 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame — ABC, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Series Toronto

Doubleheader, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alabama vs. Purdue — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Clemson — FS1, 4 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Doubleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Mississippi State vs. Tulane — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jack Jones Classic

Tripleheader, The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

New Mexico vs. Santa Clara — Baller TV, 5 p.m.

Drake vs. Nevada — Baller TV, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount — Baller TV, 10 p.m.

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Doubleheader, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

South Florida vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Florida — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, noon

Illinois at Tennessee — CBS, noon

Kentucky vs. Penn (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN2, noon

South Carolina at East Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Cal at Butler — FS1, noon

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UConn — FS2, noon

UMass-Lowell at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, noon

Valparaiso at Virginia Tech — The CW, noon

Troy at Dayton — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

American at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Carolina University at Queens — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Towson at Maryland-Baltimore County — MASN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon and Liberty — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Caim at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Maine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Kent State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Le Moyne at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisville at DePaul — FS1, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Creighton — FS2, 2 p.m.

Western Oregon at Boise State — KTVB-DT2/Mountain West Network,, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Hofstra at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Arizona — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

UAB at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma (at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Drexel at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth City State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jackson State at Houston — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Marist at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4;30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

George Fox at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Canisius at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Goshen at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — Fox, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwest at Seattle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ozark Christian at Oral Roberts — KGEB 5.3, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Notre Dame at Marquette — Fox, 9 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Utah State — KMYU, 9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at San Diego — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at San Diego State — FS, 10:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Saginaw Valley at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Brown at New Hampshire — ESPN+, noon

Providence at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Vermont at Manhattan — ESPN+, noon

Ashbury at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Mason at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

California Baptist at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Baptist at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at San Francisco — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UAB at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Belmont Abbey at Anderson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Ferris State at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Newberry at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tusculum at Coker — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Boise State at BYU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wright State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas-Minnesota at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+ 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Troy — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Murray State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Walla Walla University at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

2023 Army-Navy Game

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jenny Dell

Army vs. Navy — CBS, 3 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Army-Navy Game, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Marching On: 1963 Army-Navy Remembered — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

Left Bracket

Quarterfinal, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits — ESPN, noon

Right Bracket

Quarterfinal, DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Left Bracket

Quarterfinal, P1FCU Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho, Moscow, ID

Albany Great Danes at Idaho Vandals — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NCAA Division II Football Tournament

Left Bracket

National Semifinal, First Security Field, Harding University, Searcy, AL

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears at Harding Bisons — ESPN+, noon

Right Bracket

National Semifinal, Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO

Kutztown Bears at Colorado School of Mines Orediggers — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Football Tournament

Right Bracket

National Semifinal, Day Field, Randolph-Macon College, Ashland, VA

Cortland Red Dragons at Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets — ESPN+, noon

Left Bracket

National Semifinal, Walston-Hoover Stadium at Zimmerman Field, Wartburg College, Waverly, IA

North Central Cardinals at Wartburg College Knights — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Robert Griffin III/Desmond Howard/Tim Tebow/Andre Ware//Marty Smith//Holly Rowe

The 89th Heisman Trophy Ceremony live from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Regional Finals

Pittsburgh Regionals, Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Paul Sunderland/Jennifer Hoffman

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Regional, Bob Devaney Sports Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Katie George/Holly McPeak

Nebraska vs. Arkansas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Madison Regional, Wisconsin Field House, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Announcers: Sam Gore/Emily Ehman

Wisconsin vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Palo Alto Regional, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA

Announcers: Eric Frede/Missy Whittemore

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge Highlights — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

AKC Diving Dogs Challenge Highlights — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

AKC National Agility Dog Championship — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

AKC Diving Dogs Challenge — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m./NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Lowe/Phil Neville

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, Communist China

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 7:27 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Short Programs/Rhythm Dance/Pairs’ Free Skate — E! (Andrea Joyce/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir), 9 a.m.

Exhibition Gala — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

World Champions Cup, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

Team Europe vs. Team International vs. Team USA

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Andy North/Billy Kratzert/John Maginnes/Suzy Whaley//Michael Collins

Pro-Am — ESPN+, noon

LPGA Tour/PGA Tour

Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Amy Rogers

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

2nd Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Deportivo Alavés vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Stade Rennais vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

OGC Nice vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:25 a.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Women’s Flyweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Maritza Sanchez vs. Elina Kallionidou — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night

Song vs. Gutierrez, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Song vs. Gutierrez — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Top Finishes of 2023 — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Final

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Announcers: Apple TV (free) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart//Antonella Gonzalez//Fox — John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC — Apple TV/Fox, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 3:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Diego Valeri

MLS La Previa — Apple TV, 3:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV, 6 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

Knockout Round

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Doc Rivers//Lisa Salters

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament Media Availability — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Windy City Bulls — Tubi/WACY, 6 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Rip City Remix — KPDX, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Texas Legends — Tubi/Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, midnight

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres — CBC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings — City TV/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Arizona at Boston — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Scripps Sports/NESN, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary — Sportsnet/MSG SportsNet, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas — TVA Sports Direct/Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

New York Rangers at Washington — MSG Network/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Islanders — Bally Sports West/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Vancouver/Tampa Bay at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 15

Hellas Verona vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, noon

Inter Milan vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Frosinone vs. Torino — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Scoring Points for the Community — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Ascending the Ranks — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Portraits: Josh Heupel — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 (world premiere) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Strokes of Genius: 2008 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.