Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Morgan State at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona Christian at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Military Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. American Athletic Conference, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Announcers: Jay Alter/Rene Ingoglia//Alex Chappell

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Big XII Conference, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Matt Barrie/Dan Mullen//Harry Lyles, Jr.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. West Virginia Mountaineers — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft

Louisville Cardinals vs. USC Trojans — Fox, 8 p.m.

Holiday Bowl Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big XII Conference, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Roddy Jones//Taylor McGregor

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 1 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Manchester City — USA Network (Jon Champion/Jim Beglin)/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Finland vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Latvia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 1 p.m.

Group B, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Norway vs. Czechia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League World Championship (11/24/2023) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PFL Fight Week: Road to the Championship Epilogue — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Monumental Sports Network 2, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City — MSG Network/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — KPHE/KTVK/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/WACY/YES app, 5 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 17 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

Gold Jacket Finalists: Class of 2024 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 10 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Rangers — Monumental Sports Network/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Altitude/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago — TSN3/NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

San José at Los Angeles — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly: San José at Los Angeles/Vegas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In-Game Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

E60: Sacred Dog — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)