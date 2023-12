Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4), right, pats Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Doug Emilien (5)’s helmet after Neal (4) scores a touchdown during the NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. This is the Bearcats’ last game of the season, as well as their Senior Night Saturday.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Bundesliga Analysis — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Quick Lane Bowl

MAC vs. Big Ten, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Connor Onion/Dustin Fox//Tori Petry

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers — ESPN, 2 p.m.

First Responder Bowl

Sun Belt vs. American Athletic Conference, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Southern Methodist University, University Park, TX

Announcers: Dave Neal/Aaron Murray//Morgan Uber

Texas State Bobcats vs. Rice Owls — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Big 12 vs. Mountain West, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Kirk Morrison//Stormy Buonantony

Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Nick Saban — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Brett Yormark — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Boxing Day Fixtures

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network, 7:25 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — USA Network (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon)/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Finland vs Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Sweden vs. Latvia — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 8 a.m.

Group B, Frölundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

United States vs. Norway — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network (EJ Hradek/Dave Starman//Jon Rosen), 11 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

LaLiga

LaLiga-Best Matches of 2023 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga-Top Goals 2023 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga-Top Saves 2023 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Houston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — KJZZ/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 16 — The CW, 8 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins: Episode 6 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Inside the Saudi Sporting Machine — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

E60: Sacred Dog — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)