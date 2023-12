Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Midseason Review — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Brescia at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

Central Connecticut State at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, noon

Hampton at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Thomas at Mercer — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alcorn State at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Rosemont at La Salle — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Park at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

American at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Niagara at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Bethesda at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Michigan State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Akron — ESPN+. 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Davidson — Bally Sports Southeast/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina-Asheville (at Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory, NC) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Defiance at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee School of Engineering at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Richmond — MASN/MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Penn State — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Ball State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Army at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Kansas State (at Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO) — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Merced at Cal-Davis — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Kent State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Lamar at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San José State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Hofstra at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Boise State vs. Washington State (at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA) — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

West Palm Beach Classic

Day 2

Tripleheader, Massimino Court, Keiser University, West Palm Beach, FL

Arkansas vs. Illinois-Chicago — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Illinois vs. Texas-El Paso — FloSports, 1:15 p.m.

Baylor vs. South Florida — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Doubleheader, Greene Complex for Sports and Recreation, Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, FL

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Kennesaw State vs. Providence — FloSports, 1:15 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 10:30 a.m.

Aquinas (MI) at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Canisius at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Le Moyne at URI — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Temple — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Stonehill at George Washington — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Lipscomb at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

Marshall at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, noon

Evansville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, noon

Lafayette at Dartmouth — ESPN+, noon

Mercer at Appalachian State — ESPN+, noon

St. John’s at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Villanova at La Salle — ESPN+, noon

Radford at College of Charleston — FloSports, noon

Charleston Southern at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Marquette — FloSports, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Air Force at SMU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Akron — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Whittier at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

USC at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Iowa — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell College at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Boca Raton Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, FAU Stadium, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Announcers: Matt Barrie/Dan Mullen//Harry Lyles, Jr.

South Florida Bulls vs. Syracuse Orange — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Tony Petitti — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Cádiz CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

2023 World MMA Awards — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Detroit — KJZZ/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — KTLA/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland — Monumental Sports Network 2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime 12/20 — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

High Tops: Best of LeBron James — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

2023 G League Winter Showcase

Showcase Cup

Semifinals, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Ontario Clippers/College Park Skyhawks — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Indiana Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Motor City Cruise vs. Ontario Clippers/College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go vs. Mexico City Capitanes — NBA app, 8 p.m.

All Games Played in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Rip City Remix vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats vs. South Bay Lakers — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Stockton Kings vs. Birmingham Squadron — NBA app, 6:30 p.m.

G League Ignite vs. Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 16

Thursday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams — Amazon Prime Video/WDSU/KTTV, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WDSU/KTTV, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — Sportsnet Ontario/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu (Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro)/Sportsnet West, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado — TSN5/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San José — ESPN+/Hulu (Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 17

Beşiktaş vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)