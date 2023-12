Dec 10, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo in the end zone with the words “It Takes All of Us” at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bethany at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Furman at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s of the Woods at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

University of Cumberlands at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Florida (at RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Southern at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Grambling State at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware State at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Quincy at Bradley — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, noon

Dartmouth at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbellsville Harrodsburg at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fish at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SMU at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

National Semifinals, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Katie George/Holly McPeak

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Texas Longhorns — ESPN, allegedly 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Frede/Missy Whittemore

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Studio — ESPN, allegedly 9 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage La Réserve Golf Club, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Season Review: 2023 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

Rivalry Series

Game 3, Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

United States at Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (08/20/2022) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC 296 Countdown: Edwards vs. Covington — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Prime 9: Right Fielders — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Prime 9: Catchers — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver — YES/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland — KJZZ/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Rip City Remix at G League Ignite — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Thursday Night Football, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — Amazon Prime Video/KTTV/KTNV, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KTTV/KNTV, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — ESPN+/Hulu (Steve Levy/Kevin Weekes), 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis — TSN5/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet East, 9 p.m./Sportsnet West, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago at Seattle — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver — Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Seattle/Florida at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Matchnight Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group G, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Sheriff Tiraspol — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

Group F, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennais vs. Villarreal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

LASK vs. Toulouse — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Liverpool — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Apostolos Nikolaidis, Athens, Greece

Panathinaikos vs. Maccabi Haifa — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group G, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Slavia Praha vs. Servette FC — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Molde FK — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabağ vs. Häcken — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Real Betis vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group A, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. TSX Bačka Topola — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group B, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. AEK Athens — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group B, American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Olympique de Marseille — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group C, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Kolossi, Cyprus

Aris Limassol vs. Sparta Praha — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group D, ArcelorMittal Park, Środula, Sosnowiec, Poland

Raków Częstochowa vs. Atalanta — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group D, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Sturm Graz — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.