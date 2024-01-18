Aug 5, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tatiana Suarez (blue gloves) celebrates the win by submission over Jessica Andrade (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

HBO is set to release a documentary on January 31 focusing on the life and career of UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez.

The documentary can be seen both on HBO and on streaming platform MAX.

A trailer was released Wednesday by the MAX PR account on X, which can be seen below.

.@HBO Sports Documentary film The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez, directed by Cassius Corrigan, debuts Wednesday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET on @HBO and will be available to stream on Max: https://t.co/BLmq7M8ImE pic.twitter.com/QUdopKjgl9 — Max PR (@MaxPR) January 17, 2024

Suarez was a pioneer in female wrestling, winning bronze medals at the 2008 and 2010 World Championships. She appeared to be headed for the 2012 Summer Olympics to wrestle but was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011. Upon recovery, she decided to transition to mixed martial arts. After three wins in The Gladiator Challenge, Suarez was selected for UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter 23, which she would go on to win, securing a UFC contract. She went on to win her first four UFC fights, shooting up the rankings, but in 2019 she aggravated a neck injury that would keep her out of action for two years.

While training for her return fight, Suarez tore her ACL, LCL, PCL, and meniscus in her knee. She was out of action until February 2023 when she made her return and defeated Montana De La Rosa in the second round with a submission.

Suarez was scheduled to fight at this February’s UFC 298 in Anaheim, but withdrew from the event earlier this week with an undisclosed injury.

[HBO]