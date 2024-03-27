Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

If you happened to check X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday afternoon and saw the New York Mets posted a screenshot of a long announcement, one would imagine that it was the latest blunder of errors that seems to follow this franchise, like the valet who left a lingering scent of B.O. in Jerry’s car on Seinfeld.

But this wasn’t one of those instances. And it only took a few seconds to realize the admin of the social media was in on some Mets Twitter lore and was indeed trolling at a Hall of Fame level.

The official Mets account posted a screenshot that was an announcement from GENY Mets Report (@genymets) on X. The announcement was regarding the future of the Mets’ fan page, which has often come under fire for lifting and stealing other’s content without giving proper accreditation.

So, as the account/page was announcing its final send-off and that it would no longer be in use, the Mets decided to get in on the joke. This time, instead of simply retweeting @genymets, which is no longer an active account, the team put a screenshot of the announcement and shared that it was via @genymets, an ode to what account owner Grant Purpura was accused of doing multiple times throughout that account’s tenure.

NEWS: GENY Mets will no longer be in use. (via @genymets) pic.twitter.com/nCHVmHlBMQ — New York Mets (@Mets) March 26, 2024

In the final days of the account, @genymets got in trouble for taking a photo of J.D. Martinez from journalist Tim Healey of Newsday without giving him credit. This wasn’t the first time @genymets had done this, and they only credited Healey after he called them out on it.

Looks like @genymets is stealing content again. @timbhealey is rightfully mad and correct to call him out. After all, @genymets was suspended for such behavior in the past. pic.twitter.com/SUAl4KI2TL — Mark Gooden (@TooGooden17) March 23, 2024

It’s happened more often than you think. And now that it’s become more and more prevalent, those on Mets Twitter call it out when they see fit. Not every account on the internet needs to be a Mets insider, but in the case of @genymets, passing off a reporter’s information as its own was a common occurrence, which can be seen below.

https://twitter.com/Vcam109/status/1771559033498947729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1771559033498947729%7Ctwgr%5Efe4dab65874b1e2dd5b40c41207b550bf3c4347a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FVcam109%2Fstatus%2F1771559033498947729

Purpura had even gotten his account suspended in the past for instances like these, but that was before Elon Musk took over the social media app, allowing him to do whatever he wanted despite shamefully not having an ounce of original content.

As the announcement indicates, Purpura will now embark on a career in professional baseball, but that won’t be with the Mets— don’t worry. According to his LinkedIn page, he will be a social media manager for a non-Major League Baseball organization, one that is not affiliated with anyone. This seems to be a sigh of relief for some, who thought that Purpura was tweeting from the Mets account and not an elite troll job by the account’s admin.

And that troll job received a lot of love from Mets fans in the replies and quote tweets.

The social media managers that run the other 29 MLB accounts might as well just give up because the @Mets have officially won MLB account of the year with this tweet. https://t.co/gVHMCSKHHR — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) March 26, 2024

Assuming this is trolling Geny for stealing content, it’s a Hall of Fame level tweet. https://t.co/oZ9KNNHcM3 — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 26, 2024

Mets decided not to retweet Grant, took a screenshot, summed up what he said in different words, and included the credit at the very end? These MFs are shit posting Grant lol https://t.co/IUTG8yGJhj — ramsey (@jackwramsey) March 26, 2024

Are … are the Mets making a stolen content joke!? https://t.co/dqyS42mYFe — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) March 26, 2024

It sure seems like geny will not be missed, and it was quite the going-away party on behalf of the Mets. The season hasn’t started yet, but their admin appears to be in mid-season form.

[New York Mets on X]