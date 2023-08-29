John McEnroe, Hall of Fame and ESPN Tennis Analyst with free-lance writer and broadcaster Gary McKillips, on right, of Atlanta, Georgia. A new record has been set for the V Foundation during the 18th Annual Dick Vitale Gala raising $12.4 million in the ongoing fight against cancer. The event was held Friday night at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. The mission of the gala is to raise funds for premiere pediatric cancer research across the nation, while simultaneously promoting awareness of pediatric cancer and how devastating it is to our children and their families. As in prior years, net funds raised are utilized for the best research nationwide so one day no child will have to experience this horrific disease. How to help, visit v.org/how-to-help/. (Thomas Bender/The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.)

One of ESPN’s most notable tennis figures will not be on their early US Open coverage. The network announced Tuesday that lead tennis analyst John McEnroe is out for an indefinite span thanks to COVID-19:

Sharing an update from ESPN's lead tennis analyst @JohnMcEnroe: “Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for Covid. I’m watching the US Open from home & can’t wait to get back to work soon.” We wish John well & look forward to welcoming him back… pic.twitter.com/FktBbGeT9u — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 29, 2023

Following his 1978-1994 playing career (in singles; he played doubles through 2006), McEnroe pivoted to a variety of other work. That’s included TV and movie appearances, Davis Cup captaincy, and more.

McEnroe has also been a prominent tennis media commentator across networks for the past two-plus decades. He’s worked with ESPN regularly since 2009. Beyond his work on live broadcasts there, he’s also done an ESPN+ McEnroe’s Places series on tennis history, and has narrated Netflix’s Never Have I Ever teen drama. He’s also appeared in a pickleball game on the network while criticizing that sport, the latest incarnation of his famed “You cannot be serious” cry (which he also used as his biography title).

From this past Sunday through Sept. 10, ESPN is offering significant US Open coverage across their various platforms. They’ll have more than 260 hours of coverage on linear networks ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with further coverage streaming on ESPN+. And McEnroe was expected to be a significant part of that; he was involved in a company preview conference call alongside fellow analyst Chris Evert last week. So his absence is certainly notable, and will alter ESPN’s coverage plans. We send our best wishes and hope that he’s able to return to their airwaves soon.

