Jul 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; (left to right) Men in Blazers hosts Roger Bennett and Michael Davies talk during the broadcast of MLS All-Star Extravaganza at MLS Digital HQ. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Men in Blazers Media Network is growing. Starting today, a new podcast called Early Kick Off will drop every morning in feeds at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

It will be produced from a new London studio which will be utilized to provide content from the United Kingdom to the United States. This new podcast will be hosted by Sammy James who leads the Fulhamish podcast. According to an announcement, Early Kick Off will provide audiences with the latest soccer news from across the Atlantic.

Roger Bennett, the co-founder of the Men in Blazers along with Michael Davies, says it’s not easy for fans to find the right place to get the latest information, “Trying to catch-up on the amount of soccer news each day can often feel like you’re drinking from a firehouse.”

He continued, “This expansion will allow us to bring fans each morning the most complete, efficient, and entertaining round-up.”

Bennett said he’s happy to have Sammy James on board with the Men in Blazers Media Network to host the new podcast and to bring updated soccer news to American fans when they wake up.

Bennett says he hopes to announce more podcasts from the London studios down the line.

This is the tenth season for the Men in Blazers’ association with NBC as both a weekly digital show on Peacock during the English Premier League season as well as a podcast. The MIB Media Network recently covered the Women’s World Cup and produces a series of podcasts on both men’s and women’s soccer.