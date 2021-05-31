Just two weeks before the 2021 Copa América (the main CONMEBOL/South American men’s international tournament) was set to start on June 13, that tournament now doesn’t have a host. That tournament was initially set to be held in Argentina and Colombia last June, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, on May 20, Colombia was removed as a co-host thanks to both waves of street protests and pandemic concerns. And now, Sunday night, CONMEBOL officially announced that Argentina won’t be hosting either:

Whoa boy. The Copa América has been pulled from Argentina. It will go to another country. https://t.co/hJCWXO8Usn — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) May 31, 2021

There had been major concerns raised by many Argentinian politicians about staging the event there, given that Argentina currently has some of the worst daily cases and death numbers from COVID-19. And it was unclear if Argentina would take on the entire tournament after the other half was taken away from Colombia. Now, it won’t be played there at all. Here’s more on that from The New York Times:

South America’s largest soccer tournament, the Copa América, will not take place in Argentina, which is mired in its worst coronavirus surge to date, the South American soccer federation, Conmebol, announced. It is unclear where the tournament will take place, after Conmebol said it would consider offers to move it to other countries that had expressed interest. Last week, President Alberto Fernández called this Argentina’s “worst moment in the pandemic” and announced stringent lockdown measures. The country now ranks third in the world, after neighboring Uruguay and Paraguay, in the number of deaths per person over the past week, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

There are only limited options for a relocation this soon ahead of the tournament’s scheduled dates. As per a piece from Daniel Edwards published Friday at Goal, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela all offered to take on hosting duties, but Chile (which has made more vaccine progress than most of South America) is the main alternative country being considered at this point. That isn’t without opposition there, though, as the pandemic’s still quite severe in that country as well. The idea’s also been floated of moving the tournament to the U.S. (which hosted and took part in the special Copa América Centenario in 2016, and also bid for the 2020 event), but there are huge challenges with doing an event like that with even a lot of lead time, much less with two weeks’ notice in the midst of a pandemic.

We’ll see what winds up happening with this tournament. It’s possible it could be postponed, but CONMEBOL rejected that suggestion when Colombia offered it. It’s possible it goes ahead on the original dates in another country, but that’s going to be tough. At any rate, this is going to have some North American media impacts for broadcasters Fox Sports (English) and Univision/TUDN (Spanish).

[Jonathan Tannenwald on Twitter; The New York Times; photo from Inside Sport]