A Fox Sports Films/Religion of Sports special on top MLB All-Star Game moments, hosted by The Kid Mero. (Fox Sports on YouTube.)

Religion of Sports and Fox Sports have previously partnered for some projects, including 2020’s The Great Brady Heist and last September’s Searching For Shohei interview special. They’re now launching a wider multi-year partnership, which will start Monday night with The Kid Mero (known for the various incarnations of the Desus & Mero show across Complex, Viceland, and Showtime) hosting a one-hour special on top All-Star Game moments. Here’s more from a release on the new partnership:

Today, FOX Sports Films announces it is partnering with Religion of Sports, an award-winning sports media company, to co-produce new and original sports documentaries. This unique collaboration will provide audiences with an insider perspective into some of the most iconic sports stories in history and the legendary athletes behind them. The first film to debut as part of the new deal, BASEBALL’S GREATEST MOMENTS WITH THE KID MERO: THE MLB ALL-STAR GAME, premieres tonight, Monday, July 10 at 11:00 PM ET on FS1 on the eve of FOX Sports’ exclusive presentation of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game Tuesday, July 11 (coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on FOX). The one-hour documentary brings together the jaw dropping, unforgettable moments and fascinating stories from past MLB All-Star Games that have defined professional baseball over its 120-year history. “FOX Sports is excited about collaborating with Religion of Sports to spotlight captivating sports stories that are deeply ingrained in the heart of American culture,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. “These new films will feature the renowned legends and intense rivalries that have thrilled fans for generations.” …“ROS has built a foundation around storytelling and this deal marks new and exciting territory for the company,” saidAmeeth Sankaran, CEO of Religion of Sports. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with FOX Sports.”

It’s certainly notable to see a long-term partnership between these companies. Of course, Religion of Sports has produced documentaries, specials and podcasts with many other companies as well, and Fox has run documentaries from many other companies. And it sounds like all of that will continue, with no mention of exclusivity here. But a formalized multi-year co-production deal is significant, and it means we’ll see more ROS films headed to Fox platforms.

And it’s interesting to see that start with this The Kid Mero-hosted MLB All-Star Game special. It’s certainly good timing for that around Fox’s broadcast of the ASG, and the release describes this as quite the personality-focused look at these past moments: “Through rare archival footage and engaging commentary, The Kid Mero brings humor and fanatic expertise to immerse the viewer into MLB history, breaking down stories and providing fresh insight into key plays and players from the most memorable moments in the game.” Here’s a trailer for it:

That special, a co-production between Fox Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and MLB, is directed by Bradley Jackson. It’s executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, and Victor Buhler of Religion of Sports and Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent of Fox. As mentioned, it will premiere on FS1 at 11 p.m. Eastern Monday night. And we’ll see what other ROS-Fox joint projects will follow it.

[Fox Sports Press Pass]