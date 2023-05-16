WFAN’s Evan Roberts just can’t stop picking fights. After angering Tampa Bay with his ‘Rays are cheaters‘ hot take, Roberts managed to draw the ire of former WWE star Matt Cardona and promptly tagged his co-host Craig Carton into the ring.

Last Friday, Roberts casually mentioned he was blocked on Twitter by Cardona, formerly known by his ring name Zack Ryder. Roberts guessed the blocking may have occurred after he was critical of Cardona’s WrestleMania Intercontinental Championship win in 2016, a title reign that lasted just 24 hours. Apparently, Cardona was informed Roberts mentioned his name on WFAN, and the wrestler was not pleased.

Hey @EvanRobertsWFAN…you fucking pussy. Say my name one more time on your shitty little radio show…… — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 12, 2023



On Monday, Carton, who was off last Friday, learned about his co-host drawing the ire of Cardona and thought the former WWE wrestler should be appreciative of a shoutout on the prestigious WFAN. Seeing potential engagement with a wrestler who boasts a large social media following, Carton initially sought to foster a back and forth between Cardona and Roberts. “Matt Cardona’s maybe my favorite wrestler of all time,” Carton said, but he would quickly learn the feeling was not mutual.

Carton and Roberts tried to get Cardona on the phone to hash out their bubbling feud, but he declined the offer, claiming he would only make an in-studio appearance, requesting the station fly him in. Carton also invited Cardona to WFAN’s Kickoff to Summer event on the Jersey Shore next Friday.

hey hey @TheMattCardona love to have you stop by our kickoff to summer live show in Belmar @djais – and see you challenge @EvanRobertsWFAN in person – my man hope ur great — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) May 15, 2023

While an appearance by the former WrestleMania champion seemed unlikely, the invite wasn’t totally crazy considering Cardona is a Long Island native who probably has at least heard of WFAN. Cardona, however, responded like he thought the invite was crazy and quickly grabbed the low hanging fruit that is Carton’s past legal troubles.

I wear a crown because I’m the Deathmatch King. Why do you have a crown in your Twitter pic? Because you’re the Stealing Money and Gambling It Away King? https://t.co/ea7TaXHpOJ pic.twitter.com/7uQ2ILBXPI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 15, 2023

comical – one trick pony not surprised as you dont have script writers doing your job for you – better yet lets compare who has cooler children’s figurines at home – i have none how bout you? — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) May 15, 2023

Who’d win in a fight? @craigcartonlive or The Deathmatch King? pic.twitter.com/0c8rArX09P — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 15, 2023

save your money ur gonna need it for Testosterone Replacement Therapy soon enough – have a blessed night — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) May 15, 2023

Not only are Twitter feuds annoying to write about because there’s always a mixed bag of tweets, retweets, quote tweets and replies to sort through, but it’s also hard to gauge whether it’s schtick or genuine hostility. It is, however, safe to say Cardona’s reign as Carton’s favorite wrestler of all time is finished, lasting about 23 hours less than his title reign at WrestleMania.

