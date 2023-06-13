Danielle McCartan has been entertaining New York sports fans as a part-time WFAN host since 2018. But her latest rant deserves to be heard by the world.

Sunday afternoon, McCartan welcomed Ralph in Lakewood, New Jersey to the airwaves. And the WFAN caller had a big problem with the way New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been treated by the media. With the Mets floundering, despite having the highest payroll in MLB history, Eppler has been criticized. Ralph essentially claimed that was an example of the media chasing after low hanging fruit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“What are you bringing to the radio right now?” Ralph ranted. “You’re looking at stats and yelling what they should have done. They’re not prophets. It’s pathetic!”

Amazingly, McCartan, who goes by coach because she’s a full-time teacher and high school sports coach, allowed Ralph to stay on the line even as he started to become condescending. But lines were crossed when he accused the WFAN host of “not coming with content” to the show, a little more than three minutes into the above clip.

“I’m not coming with content?” a fired-up McCartan asked. “Are you freaking kidding me?! I come with content every goddamn week Ralph! You’re a joke there, Ralph! That’s a joke there, Ralph, right?! No one does more homework than me on this radio station! I DARE YOU TO GO FIND SOMEONE! Ridiculous!”

Just an absolute torrid response from the WFAN host as she obliterated Ralph’s ignorance. And even though McCartan ranked her own preparation above everyone else’s at the radio station, her colleagues still enjoyed the caller beatdown, with WFAN’s Boomer Esiason, Gregg Giannotti and Jerry Recco celebrating the rant on-air Monday morning.

As sports radio hosts, producers and listeners around the country constantly debate the role callers should play in the format, McCartan proved they can still be used to create content. According to McCartan, someone claiming to be Ralph reached out to her in search of “Daniel” later that day to apologize for the call.

[WFAN]