Detroit Lions announcers celebrate playoff victory, screengrab via YouTube.

For the first time since the first Bush administration, the Detroit Lions finally won a playoff game. It didn’t come easy as the Lions had to hold on to an exciting 24-23 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. In those 32 years since 1991, the Lions had become laughing stocks of the NFL multiple times over with losing season after losing season.

If there’s any other fanbase that deserves a winner across professional sports, it’s Detroit Lions fans. So with their first playoff win since 1991 (and only their second playoff win since 1957!), there was bound to be an outpouring of emotion.

Thankfully, the Lions prepared for this by placing a camera in the radio broadcast booth for some fantastic announcer reaction shots. Watch as Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and former Lions legend Lomas Brown called the action for what was a historic victory.

The early touchdowns are great, but it all comes unglued in the best way possible when Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass from Jared Goff for a first down with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to clinch victory.

“Detroit, stand up! You’ve waited for this! One proud nation, stand up! You’ve waited for this!,” Miller shouted.

“You stand up Jared! Put those arms in the air! Put those arms in the air, 16!”

With the redemption story of Jared Goff at quarterback and the personality of head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions are surely going to gain a ton of fans on their bandwagon as they move to the second round to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopefully there will be a camera in the booth to capture the excitement once again.

