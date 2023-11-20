Photo credit: The Rich Eisen Show

Rich Eisen might try to stick to sports on his radio show. But that doesn’t mean Bill Burr can’t be the one to mock Donald Trump and MAGA.

Last week, Trump appeared at UFC 295, entering the arena alongside Dana White, Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson. Despite surrounding himself with an interesting group of sycophants, it was Burr’s wife, actress/producer Nia Renee Hill, who quietly stole the show. As Trump entered the arena, Hill hit the former president with the double bird. Predictably, many Trump supporters, who take pride in never being offended, were offended by the middle finger display.

Recently, Burr joined The Rich Eisen Show. And during his appearance, the comedian addressed the hypocritical outrage over his wife’s statement.

“Those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘Ah, ya snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that,” Burr said. “And then you make fun of Trump and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ You’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ It’s like, you can’t have it both ways!”

Recognizing that Burr was not so subtly referencing the reaction to Trump getting hit with a double bird salute, Eisen nonchalantly asked, “How’s your wife’s hands doing?”

“They’re fantastic,” Burr answered. “I love my wife, you know where you stand with her. The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

That’s probably the closest Burr is going to get to attending the Republican National Convention, because it doesn’t sound like an invite will be sent his way. While most people at Madison Square Garden cheered Trump as he entered the arena for UFC 295, Hill’s double bird salute quickly turned into the loudest greeting. And just as Trump’s supporters didn’t appreciate Hill’s gesture, they’re probably not going to appreciate being called out as hypocrites either.

[The Rich Eisen Show, Mediaite]