Former SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele left the company last year after settling a lawsuit over breach of contract. She wasted no time appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast for an interview in which she explained her issues with another Disney property, The View.

Steele has since made the rounds in conservative and Christian circles since leaving the company, sharing insights into her decisions to sue Disney and ESPN over punishment she received after making comments about the company’s vaccine mandate and why she ultimately left ESPN.

And now she’s taking those same insights to Maher’s newly launched podcast network under the same Club Random umbrella. On Wednesday, Maher’s Club Random Studios announced the network’s first show, in addition to Maher’s: The Sage Steele Show. The show will be hosted by the former longtime ESPN employee and is scheduled to be released on March 27.

According to a release, upcoming guests on the show include Dana White, Howie Mandel, Sharon Osbourne, Jillian Michaels, Drea DeMatteo, Adam Carolla, Reggie Watts and Steve Garvey.

And on the debut episode of Steele’s new podcast, she mistook Dana White for Joe Rogan.

In a statement announcing the new venture, Maher said via Variety, “Dance like no one’s watching? We talk like no one can cancel us.”

In addition to Steele’s new show, Club Random is also partnering with NBA legend Kevin Garnett for his podcast KG Certified. Plus, Club Random is developing original shows in-house, including one hosted by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and another on UFOs and conspiracy theories led by Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst.

