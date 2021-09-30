The Field of 68 college basketball podcast network, founded by Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman, is launching a new nightly streaming show. “Field of 68’s After Dark,” presented by BetRivers, will be streaming nightly from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern. Here’s more on that from a release:

Field of 68’s After Dark will air nightly from 11-12 p.m. ET. The lineup of rotating voices will include Stadium Insider Jeff Goodman, former college stars Adam Morrison, Robbie Hummel, Shelvin Mack and Randolph Childress, veteran coaches Archie Miller and Steve Prohm and FOX’s Doug Gottlieb.

Field of 68 founder Rob Dauster, rising star John Fanta and ex-college players Josh Langford, Terrence Oglesby, Ant Wright and Ashton Gibbs will be a consistent presence on the show, as will young, up-and-coming media stars Kevin Sweeney of SI.com, Sean Paul, the Sleepers Media duo of Greg Waddell and Carter Elliott, as well as the Three Man Weave trio of Jim Root, Matt Cox and Ky McKeon.

…“There’s a major void right now in this space with regard to college basketball,” Dauster said. “This will give diehard college basketball fans somewhere to go each night from the start of the season through the national title game to not only be informed, but also entertained.”

“We’ll break down the top games and storylines each night,” Dauster added. “And we’ll also have conversations with many of the top names in the sport immediately after their games. I promise you will not get access like this anywhere else.”