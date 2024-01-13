Many fans had issues explaining to their parents how to access Peacock’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

The Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins AFC Wild Card matchup is expected to be one of the coldest games in NFL history, but some fans at home are worried about being frozen out in a different fashion — trying to access the game on TV.

The Saturday night game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, making it the first NFL postseason game available only via streaming. Fans in the two local markets can watch the game on their NBC affiliate. Everyone else will have to watch the game on Peacock, which offers subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month.

Many fans have been complaining about the streaming-only broadcast for days. Unfortunately, they’d better get used to the situation, because this is a big part of the NFL’s future, and the future is now. The Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime have been a huge hit, and the NFL used the streaming-only format for Saturday night (Peacock) and international (ESPN+) games.

NBC Universal paid the NFL $110 million for one year for streaming rights to the playoff game. With that kind of revenue involved, look for more of these deals in the future.

Yet in the meantime, many fans are frustrated. NBA legend-turned-broadcaster Charles Barkley blasted the NFL this week for being “greedy pigs” for not allowing the game on regular broadcast TV.

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) posted a message on X Friday demanding the NFL and NBC move the game: “How much more profit do Goodell and NBC need to make at the expense of hard-working Americans? I’m demanding @NFL and @NBCSports end this Peacock bait-and-switch BS and offer the Dolphins-Chiefs game on TV.”

So it’s already been well-established that many fans are unhappy, even furious, about the Peacock broadcast. A different kind of concern emerged Saturday — older fans complaining about their difficulty understanding how to access the game. Many younger fans on X noted they were having issues trying to walk their parents through the process.

Literally me for 2 hours this morning with my mother ??‍♀️? https://t.co/D3jq8UBOQh — Alicia B ?? (@BHard_87) January 13, 2024

Truth! I hope KC fans who don’t have Peacock will let @NBCSports know how pissed we are https://t.co/0Awn4djgQj — Pro-Democracy/Pro Choice Baby Boomer (@pinkbirdgirl) January 13, 2024

“I’m a Dolphin fan since Shula, and can’t wait to watch the Dolphins vs Chiefs game on my TV! But I can’t find the game ??” Sorry sir you have to get the Peacock app and have your grandchildren/ great grandchildren help you out, NFL’s orders — ₱Ɽł₥Ø ?? (@PrimoDaRebel) January 13, 2024

Smh.. there are faithful Dolphins fans older than Don Shula & faithful Chiefs fans older than Hank Stram who want to watch the game local. Sorry you have to get Peacock, NFL says. Some of them don’t have a smart TV. Have to get their grandchildren to buy them one & get the app — ₱Ɽł₥Ø 🥷🏾 (@PrimoDaRebel) January 13, 2024



[Ben Stevens; Photo Credit: Peacock]