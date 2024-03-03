InternationalNHLBy Michael Dixon on

Saturday night’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning was broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada. And for a large portion of the first period, those who tuned into the game watched in an old-school way — whether they wanted to or not.

For a portion of the first period, there was no score bug or clock shown on the television. Viewers noted that this was not a short-term glitch, either, commenting that the screen had no score or clock for more than half of the opening period.

This was a source of frustration for viewers.

Hockey Night in Canada, which is produced by Sportsnet and airs on CBC (the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) has long been a Saturday night staple in Canada.

While they haven’t always been a staple, constantly displayed scorebugs and clocks have been a fixture of sports on television for three decades now. The scorebug can certainly be more helpful in a high-scoring sport like basketball. Conversely, though, each score is more significant in hockey.

The first period of Saturday’s game was also a busy one. Joel Armia got the Canadiens on the board with a goal less than two minutes into the game. Later in the period, Montreal went up 2-0 on a goal from Jake Evans.

[Twitter user HabsOnReddit, Photo Credit: CBC/Sportsnet]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon