Rob Ray earned a reputation as an enforcer during his lengthy NHL career, showing extreme toughness on the ice.

Ray hasn’t lost that toughness in his retirement. The Buffalo Sabres color analyst proved that Monday night when he took a puck right between the eyes that drew blood, yet he continued the broadcast.

Ray took the errant puck in the third period of the Sabres’ game against the Arizona Coyotes. The puck drew blood. Play was stopped, officials brought Ray a towel, and players skated over to check on his condition.

And Ray left his headset on and kept talking as he wiped up the blood.

“All good,” Ray said.

Rob Ray took a puck to the face. might need some stitches #LetsGoBuffalo #Yotes pic.twitter.com/QZHsoD4VNI — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) December 12, 2023

Ray required a bandage, but wore it proudly as he continued the MSG Network broadcast.

Rob Ray is a monster. Puck between the eyes and he stays in the game. pic.twitter.com/flStNHzjni — Stephen ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@30sicks) December 12, 2023

It’s the type of toughness you would expect from the Sabres’ all-time leader in penalty minutes.

The 55-year-old Ray, who played 14 of his 15 NHL seasons with the Sabres, joined the team’s broadcast crew in 2012.

Fans were impressed with Ray’s toughness.

Still has the head set on beast — Elvis (@ElvisZerodx) December 12, 2023

Hit him in his hardest spot, he’ll be fine 😉 — Jim (@Ringo1256) December 12, 2023

Glad to see Ray still getting into the action — James Brown (@terrible_tomas) December 12, 2023

The puck is in worse shape than Razor is bc Rob Ray is the toughest SOB in the world — salguod (@amytsalguod) December 12, 2023



[Buffalo Hockey Moments; Photo Credit: MSG Network]