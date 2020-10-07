The greatest draft pick announcement in the history of sports took place during Tuesday night’s 2020 NHL Draft. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek made a cameo to announce the No. 3 overall pick, held by the Ottawa Senators. Trebek is a graduate of the University of Ottawa, and has attended Senators games over the last few years.

Ahead of the No. 3 pick, Trebek read a Jeopardy! clue: “With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators choose this player.”

That player turned out to be German forward Tim Stützle, and Trebek made the announcement in Jeopardy! style: “Who is Tim Stützle?”

Here’s how it looked on the NBCSN broadcast:

Alex Trebek announces the Ottawa Senators' No. 3 overall pick in the NHL Draft, Tim Stuetzle. pic.twitter.com/u9zPHBha2z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2020

A remarkably creative way to announce a draft pick, and very well done by Trebek, who’s battling pancreatic cancer.