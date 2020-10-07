NBCNHLPop CultureBy Matt Clapp on

The greatest draft pick announcement in the history of sports took place during Tuesday night’s 2020 NHL Draft. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek made a cameo to announce the No. 3 overall pick, held by the Ottawa Senators. Trebek is a graduate of the University of Ottawa, and has attended Senators games over the last few years.

Ahead of the No. 3 pick, Trebek read a Jeopardy! clue: “With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators choose this player.”

That player turned out to be German forward Tim Stützle, and Trebek made the announcement in Jeopardy! style: “Who is Tim Stützle?”

Here’s how it looked on the NBCSN broadcast:

A remarkably creative way to announce a draft pick, and very well done by Trebek, who’s battling pancreatic cancer.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp