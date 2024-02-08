Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reached the pinnacle of his profession as he is to compete in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. As he prepares for the showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, though, he has been hit with a barrage of questions about his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift that have nothing to do with his football career or this week’s game. But Kelce doesn’t seem to mind.

During Kelce’s press conference this week, one reporter asked the star tight end if he thinks it’s fair that he has been hit with so many questions about his relationship with Swift ahead of such an important moment in his career.

“You’ve been very gracious in answering all of these questions. Do you think that it’s fair that you’re being asked so many questions about your personal life during a professional moment?” the reporter asked Kelce.

“Do you think it’s fair you’re being asked so many questions about your personal life during a professional moment?” Travis: “i think it’s fair. i mean everyone is having fun with it… everyone’s having a good time with it how could i be upset about it” pic.twitter.com/ducXvIdKKn — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 7, 2024

“I think it’s fair,” Kelce responded. “I think it’s fair. I mean, everybody’s having fun with it. It’s not like you guys are up here teeing off on me left and right. Everybody’s just having a good time with it. So, how could I be upset about it?”

Kelce has indeed fielded a lot of Swift-related questions. He’s been asked about her new album (which he admits he’s heard before anyone else), he’s been asked about her recent success at the Grammy Awards, and he’s had nothing but praise for her massive fanbase of Swifties who have jumped aboard the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon this season.

Dating Taylor Swift comes with a lot of attention – particularly when you’re contractually obligated to regularly answer questions from the media – but Kelce has handled it as well as anyone reasonably could this week, all while preparing for one of the biggest moments of his professional career.

[Moonlithoax]