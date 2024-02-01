CREDIT: ESPN

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to win their second straight Super Bowl, a feat last accomplished in 2005 when the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX, we’ve learned the reasoning behind tight end Travis Kelce and other players showing up to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at wearing all black.

Kelce, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon, said the idea came from All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and was a nod to one of the team’s most infamous supporters.

“Chris Jones made sure to tell everybody, ‘Make sure you’re wearing all black this week.’ We’re going go in there; we’re gonna hit the bank like ChiefsAholic, baby!”

For those unaware of the reference, ChiefsAholic is the alias of Xaviar Babudar, a Chiefs fan who used to attend the games in a full werewolf costume before being indicted on 19 counts of bank robbery and money laundering, with some of the money being used to bet on the Chiefs.

Here’s more of what Babudar is accused of via USA Today:

Prosecutors allege Babudar stole nearly $700,000 across five banks in Iowa, Nebraska and Tennessee throughout 2022, while also attempting robberies in Minnesota. In some of the robberies, Babudar was alleged to brandish a firearm at bank employees. After some of the robberies, Babudar deposited the money in personal bank accounts, officials said. In June 2022, prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, prosecutors said Babudar placed $10,000 on two bets at a casino in Illinois, one on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl 57 MVP, and another one on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. After Kansas City defeated Philadelphia, Babudar won $100,000 off the bets he placed and was mailed a check in March, officials said. Babudar was later charged with robbing a bank in Oklahoma in December 2022, but he was released on bond in February. Days after Babudar was mailed his winnings, he cut his ankle monitor and fled Oklahoma. He evaded law enforcement until he was arrested in Sacramento, California, on July 7.

ESPN+ released a documentary on Babudar last November.

Whether because of the game’s stakes, the presence of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, or dressing in all black, something seemed to click for Kelce in the 17-10 victory at M&T Bank Stadium. He passed Jerry Rice in the first half to move to first all-time in receptions in the postseason and led all Chiefs with 11 receptions, 116 yards, and a touchdown.

