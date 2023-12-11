(Credit: ESPN)

Everyone and their mother has expressed their opinions on the controversial call against Kadarius Toney for being called offsides on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Heck, Rex Ryan even invoked his foot fetish when discussing the controversial call.

While Tony Romo did a perfect job of encapsulating it on the broadcast, perhaps Ryan Clark’s breakdown of the now-infamous play is the best we’re going to see. And he certainly used some color language to take Toney and the rest of the Chiefs receivers to task.

Ryan Clark: “The wide receiver snatched poo-ness from greatness.” “Travis Kelce: Greatness. Patrick Mahomes: Greatness. Kadarius Toney: Doo doo.” pic.twitter.com/2quvX9zWR0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

“They actually pulled it off,” Clark said of the Chiefs scoring a would-be go-ahead touchdown. “And right when they pulled it off — just like they’ve done all season — the wide receiver snatched poo-ness from greatness. They took it. The greatness was standing right there, and they turned into doggy doo-doo because that’s what they’ve done all year.

“Philadelphia Eagles, what happens? Patrick Mahomes, he’s great, right? We’re watching greatness float in the air. MVS is out there to catch greatness, and when it hits his hands, it turns to doggy doo-doo.”

“That’s exactly what happened. Kadarius Toney walks into the endzone; it’s greatness everywhere. Travis Kelce: greatness. Patrick Mahomes: greatness. Kadarius Toney: doo-doo.”

In criticizing the Chiefs for squandering a potential go-ahead touchdown through poor play, Clark referred to their shortcomings as “doo-doo” despite the presence of “greatness,” a la Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

And if you thought he was done there, well, you thought wrong.

“He was going to be the star. Everybody was going to run up to Kadarius Toney. ‘How does it feel to win the game?’ But guess what? He was loafing! And then he ruined it!” pic.twitter.com/WSUAcXkF1U — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

“Kadarius Toney was within the route, right? He was in route concept,” Clark explained. “He didn’t get the football. Travis Kelce, first off, breaks off and makes himself open because he wasn’t.”

“After that, with three Buffalo Bills approaching him, he sees a loafing Kadarius Toney, who is not giving any effort to block anyone and help the team win the game. He was gonna be the star. Everybody was gonna run up to Kadarius Toney, ‘How does it feel to win the game?’ But guess what? He was loafing, and then he ruined it.”

Tell us how you really feel, Ryan.

Clark’s colorful breakdown left no room for interpretation.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, who has aspirations of being an NFL general manager, left no doubts about where he stands on the particular issues. In Clark’s eyes, the Chiefs choked away another win due to individual mistakes from the wide receiver position — again — and a perceived lack of effort from Toney, whom he harshly criticized for his efforts on the game’s deciding play.