Screen grab: New England Patriots

While Bill Belichick is notoriously — for lack of a better term — quiet around the media, there’s this idea that the New England Patriots head coach is more fun-loving when he’s around his team.

If that’s the case, it appears he has yet to show that side of himself to his new starting quarterback.

Following New England’s 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the Patriots’ official website shared footage from inside the winning locker room. Included in the footage was New England quarterback Bailey Zappe slapping hands with and hugging Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, before turning his attention to Belichick and giving the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach a smile and a playful thumbs up.

While the footage didn’t show Belichick’s response, it’s a safe bet the 71-year-old head coach didn’t share in Zappe’s enthusiasm. Whatever Belichick said, it resulted in the 24-year-old quarterback walking over to him and giving him a handshake more befitting of a man meeting his girlfriend’s father for the first time than a quarterback celebrating a road victory.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bill Simmons proclaimed the video “the funniest 9 seconds of the NFL season.” It’s tough to disagree.

This is the funniest 9 seconds of the NFL season. pic.twitter.com/d6K0mgLe0D — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 8, 2023

Only adding to the humor of this particular clip — in addition to it being made public by the Patriots’ official website — is that less than two days later, Belichick did show off his silly side for a national audience. Appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker ahead of the annual Army-Navy game in Foxborough, the 3-time NFL Coach of the Year took a page out of Lee Corso’s playbook by donning a Navy helmet as he picked the Midshipmen.

Bill Belichick coming for Lee Corso's job! pic.twitter.com/z7tZkRdzKZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2023

If nothing else, Zappe’s performance likely earned him a third start for the 2023 season. And if the Patriots keep winning with him under center, perhaps he’ll eventually get a warmer reaction from his famously gruff head coach.

[New England Patriots]