Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Update: The NFL announced that it fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. Here’s their statement:

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Tepper provided a statement of his own:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

Our original post continues below.

Neither David Tepper nor the Carolina Panthers have said anything about the incident that saw him throw a drink at a Jaguars fan. Numerous outlets, including NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, have contacted the NFL and the Panthers for comment, only to be told that the league is aware and Carolina isn’t commenting.

Two days have passed since the impulsive billionaire, worth $20.6 billion, was caught red-handed on video throwing a tantrum. While blowing this incident out of proportion wouldn’t serve anyone, his deafening silence — no apologies offered, no explanations given — speaks volumes.

A bit different of a mood from him after the game https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5 pic.twitter.com/llOqHXS4yI — Med (@Kahuna_Med) December 31, 2023

The video is unambiguous. Tepper’s actions are undeniable. Yet, his silence speaks volumes. It speaks of a man who believes himself above the fray, unaccountable for his actions, and impervious to the consequences.

This is particularly problematic for team owners like Tepper, who rely on the support and passion of their fans. And Tepper has consistently disregarded the feelings of Panthers fans and made decisions that have caused frustration and disappointment among them for five years running.

He has a reputation for being overly involved in the team’s operations, which has led to instability and lack of success. He has already gone through six head coaches since acquiring the team in 2018 and will hire a seventh following the completion of the season. In addition to throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan, he is also guilty of turning a once-respected franchise into a laughingstock due to his lack of patience and excessive interference.

The NFL is “aware” of the situation, but so is anyone with a pulse who follows the sport semi-regularly. The league has to be somewhat conscious that awareness without action risks condoning Tepper’s behavior.

CBS Sports NFL insider Johnathan Jones, who is well connected to the Panthers, said Tuesday that he has spoken with those around the league, and the feeling is a substantial fine and potential suspension from games (s) has to be on the table. And yet, there’s not been even a hint of a firm public statement from the league regarding Tepper’s actions.

How hard is it to reiterate the league’s commitment to integrity and respect?

Tepper can believe all he wants that the silence shields him from any potential fallout. But in the court of public opinion, where Tepper is considered one of the worst owners in professional sports, it does the opposite. It amplifies the transgression, depicting a man unwilling to take responsibility for his actions. And suppose that isn’t a quintessential example of Tepper’s tenure, in which he has refused to take any accountability for being an impatient and irrational meddler. In that case, I don’t know what is.

[PFT]