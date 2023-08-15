Dec 22, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; LaDainian Tomlinson on the NFL Network set before an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LaDainian Tomlinson is calling it a career as an NFL analyst.

The Hall of Fame running back announced Tuesday he is leaving the NFL Network after 10 years.

“I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst!” Tomlinson tweeted. “I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!!

“Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a blast being able to stay close to the game creating great football shows with you guys. I look forward to all the opportunities that this new chapter in my life will bring!!”

I walked away from football at the age of 32!!! Today at the age of 44, I’ve decided to retire from being an on-air football analyst! I’d like to send my sincere appreciation and thanks to @nflnetwork for 10 great years!! Thanks to all my colleagues and friends. It was a… — LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) August 15, 2023

The six-time All-Pro has served as an analyst for numerous NFL Network programs such as NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Live.



Although he generally kept a lower profile than many former players who’ve moved over to the media side, Tomlinson stirred controversy on occasion. In 2020, he strongly criticized the NFL’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s sad and it’s a black eye on our league, no question about it,” Tomlinson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Tomlinson also told the paper he wondered, “Why isn’t any of our big-time white quarterbacks saying anything?” about racial injustice issues.

Then there was the infamous incident in 2017, where Tomlinson accused then-Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott of “quitting” during a game. That comment infuriated Tomlinson’s NFL Network colleague, former Cowboys star Michael Irvin.

LaDainian Tomlinson’s NFL Network co-workers sent their well wishes to him Tuesday.

An absolute pro. You’ve been one in the everything you’ve done. I’ve learned more from you during our time together than you probably know man. We’ll miss you. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 15, 2023

It was always such a pleasure to work with you LT! Wishing you all the best! pic.twitter.com/OKFu0IDvi4 — Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) August 15, 2023

One of my favorites during my years at NFL Network. Always a gentleman and would take the time to chop it up with everyone. Miss ya LT! See you at a Chargers game. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) August 15, 2023

[Twitter]