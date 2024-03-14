Two NFL players told Josina Anderson they'd call her back on Wednesday. Neither did. She hilariously called both out on Twitter/X. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS Sports NFL Insider reporter Josina Anderson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
We’ve all been here. Someone says, “I’ll call you back after…” but for one reason or another, the call never comes. It can be a frustrating experience, to say the least, especially if it’s an important call. That happened to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Wednesday not once, but twice.

Fortunately, Anderson managed to maintain her sense of humor.

Anderson shared on Wednesday night that two (presumably NFL) players told her they’d call her back after doing something. One would call her back after going for a swim while the other was taking his kid to the park and would get in touch after. Of course, the return calls never came. Anderson detailed the story on Twitter/X on Wednesday night. In the process, she got a joke in at each respective player’s expense at the end.

“Here’s something funny: I’ve been waiting for two players to call me today,” she tweeted after 10 p.m. Eastern time. “One said he was going to call me when he got out the pool, & the other when he’s done with his son at the park. So if y’all see a wrinkled raisin out there, or someone swinging in the dark let me know.”

We’ll all be on the lookout.

[Josina Anderson on Twitter/X]

