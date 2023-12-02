Oct 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was involved in a back-and-forth with SNY reporter Connor Hughes Thursday. That exchange took place on social media, and things took an uncomfortable and personal turn.

The interaction started when Hughes commented on a play in the Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Adams allowed a touchdown to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson that ended up being the deciding factor in the game.

“Yikes,” tweeted Hughes in response to the play.

It’s obviously not the most positive comment from Hughes. But Adams took things much further in a response to this on social media Friday.

Adams took notice of this tweet from Hughes, posting the same “yikes” caption with a picture of Hughes’ significant other. The tweet has since been deleted by Adams but was screenshotted and shared on Twitter by Dov Kleiman.

This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

This is seemingly a dig at the appearance of Hughes’ significant other. And Adams later doubled down on his personal attack in a follow-up tweet.

“Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin,” tweeted Adams.

Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin. #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 1, 2023

He also retweeted a post stating that media members shouldn’t “scrutinize, demean, belittle, and antagonize players” without dealing with the repercussions.

I don’t know why media members think they can constantly scrutinize and personally demean, belittle, and antagonize players with no repercussions. It’s all “business is business,” until it’s not. So understand, players are real people too. — davidakere (@Davidakere_) December 1, 2023

Many fellow New York media members came to the defense of Hughes while also calling out Adams on social media.

“I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams,” tweeted Brian Costello of The New York Post. “I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought.”

I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2023

“One of my favorite Jamal Adams moments was the time the Jets were still in playoff contention and he stood in the middle of the locker room ripping the coach and GM while also saying ‘it’s not about me’ and praising his own leadership skills. Sums it up well,” tweeted Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media.

One of my favorite Jamal Adams moments was that time the Jets were still in playoff contention and he stood in the middle of the locker room ripping the coach and GM while also saying “it’s not about me” and praising his own leadership skills. Sums it up well. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 1, 2023

“Jamal Adams taking a shot at Connor Hughes like that,” tweeted Keith McPherson of WFAN. “Idc if it’s to return fire. That s*** bothers me. Leave ppls family out of it. It’s a shame we can’t celebrate our wives + kids on here. I don’t. Not worth someone involving them in bs on this fake a** app for laughs. Low.”

Jamal Adams taking a shot at Connor Hughes like that…idc if its to return fire. That sht bothers me ? Leave ppls family out of it. Its a shame we can't even celebrate our wives + kids on here. I don't. Not worth someone involving them in bs on this fake ass app for laughs. Low — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) December 1, 2023

Adams famously played for the Jets from 2017-2019. It sure seems like he didn’t make the best impression on most New York media members during his time with the organization.

For Adams to be upset or bothered by Hughes’ original comment is understandable. But for him to then attack the looks of an uninvolved person is clearly uncalled for, and simply a bad look for him as a professional athlete. And he deserves to receive a ton of criticism for doing so.

