Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schein isn’t going to be asked to be an honorary captain for the Green Bay Packers anytime soon. But the CBS Sports analyst has given the team some bulletin board material for the time being.

Just a few days ago, Schein curiously took aim at Jordan Love, in which he played a game called “Love or Loathe,” putting the former first-round pick in the latter category. It’s an interesting stance to take, considering the 24-year-old Love has one career start under his belt and the first three seasons of his NFL career have come under the shadow of Aaron Rodgers. Now that the future Hall of Famer is in New York with the Jets, Love finally has the chance to be the full-time starter in Green Bay.

But Schein doesn’t seem to be willing to give Love a chance or even the benefit of the doubt, for that matter.

"Jordan Love can't play football."@AdamSchein says it is a debacle in Green Bay ? pic.twitter.com/VDi9hbnGB2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 4, 2023

“This is gonna be a predictable disaster with Jordan Love in Green Bay.”

“Jordan Love can’t play football.”

Since then, Schein has since been accused of mischaracterizing the reporting of The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman to fit a certain narrative about Love. He later doubled down on his criticism of Love, stating that it’s his opinion that Love can’t play and that the Packers “ruined” a title team.

Schein’s comments were about as well-received by Packers fans as you might expect. They also weren’t well-received by some of Love’s teammates. In fact, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell took some pretty harsh aim at Schein, and he got personal, making comments about the CBS Sports analyst’s appearance.

“Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy-*** Steve Harvey suit and them thick-*** Dollar Tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football,” Campbell tweeted.

“He only has one career start, let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumbass mouth.”

So if it wasn’t clear to anyone before, the Packers have their quarterback’s back, and they aren’t going to let someone like Schein besmirch his name with one career start under his belt.

If you want to give any credit to Schein here, he did handle Campbell’s vitriol better than expected. He offered a pretty lackluster defense of his wardrobe, while also making sure to let the veteran linebacker know that he voted for him as an All-Pro back in 2019.

Appreciate you sharing! Glasses are awesome. @oliverpeoples. Certainly not a dollar. Sports jacket is @CalvinKlein. It’s great. You are right. From 2019. Should retire. Love color, though. My pleasure voting you first team all-pro two years ago. Have great season! https://t.co/fNMhPctFaA — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 5, 2023

Something tells us that won’t win Schein any brownie points with Campbell.

Whether he meant for this to happen or not, anytime Love does something well, Schein will likely hear some pretty similar sentiments from Packers fans on social media.

