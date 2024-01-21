NFL GameDay Morning Bucs outfits
NFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

If you ever wanted to turn on the TV and watch a bunch of grown men parade around wearing pirate hats and eye patches, you were in luck Sunday morning.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew had a little fun as they previewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions Divisional Round game. Everyone donned an eye patch and a tricorn hat, impersonating vintage buccaneers.

The only thing missing was a parrot on everyone’s shoulder.

When the topic turned to “Who are you keeping an ‘eye’ on in today’s Buccaneers-Lions game?” the crew hammed it up in their outfits.

“I need all hands on deck for this one,” Kurt Warner said. “I got to keep my eye open as a quarterback for that Antoine Winfield fella. He’s a real swashbuckler you know, trying to steal our booty.”

The show could have helped viewers by adding some subtitles, because as it turns out, the heavily accented early English that pirates are known for can be tough for modern ears. It was easy to pick out the random “argh” but some of the rest got lost in translation.

“Argh, argh, argh … I’m keeping my eye on Mike Evans,” Michael Irvan said, going on and on about his eye, eye patch, etc. and driving his fellow analysts into hysterical laughter. “The Buccaneers and Mike Evans are going to make ’em walk the plank.”

Rich Eisen barely got through his analysis without breaking down in laughter, because everyone else kept yelling “argh,” “argh.”

“I’m gonna go with Buccaneer wide receiver Trey Palmer, ’cause he swears like a sailor,” Eisen said.

Fans seemed to appreciate the crew’s swashbuckling efforts.

[Photo Credit: NFL Network]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein