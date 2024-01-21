If you ever wanted to turn on the TV and watch a bunch of grown men parade around wearing pirate hats and eye patches, you were in luck Sunday morning.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew had a little fun as they previewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions Divisional Round game. Everyone donned an eye patch and a tricorn hat, impersonating vintage buccaneers.

The only thing missing was a parrot on everyone’s shoulder.

With the Buccaneers playing today, the NFL GameDay Morning crew really, really got into the pirate theme. ?‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/szeVvOq9Dx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2024

When the topic turned to “Who are you keeping an ‘eye’ on in today’s Buccaneers-Lions game?” the crew hammed it up in their outfits.

“I need all hands on deck for this one,” Kurt Warner said. “I got to keep my eye open as a quarterback for that Antoine Winfield fella. He’s a real swashbuckler you know, trying to steal our booty.”

The show could have helped viewers by adding some subtitles, because as it turns out, the heavily accented early English that pirates are known for can be tough for modern ears. It was easy to pick out the random “argh” but some of the rest got lost in translation.

“Argh, argh, argh … I’m keeping my eye on Mike Evans,” Michael Irvan said, going on and on about his eye, eye patch, etc. and driving his fellow analysts into hysterical laughter. “The Buccaneers and Mike Evans are going to make ’em walk the plank.”

Rich Eisen barely got through his analysis without breaking down in laughter, because everyone else kept yelling “argh,” “argh.”

“I’m gonna go with Buccaneer wide receiver Trey Palmer, ’cause he swears like a sailor,” Eisen said.

Fans seemed to appreciate the crew’s swashbuckling efforts.

These TV sports panel shows are getting more watchable all the time! — Michael L. Peterson (@KMAMike) January 21, 2024

[Photo Credit: NFL Network]