Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff raises his arms as the Lions beat the L.A. Rams, 24-23, in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

The Detroit Lions held off the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in a thrilling NFC Wild-Card Round playoff game on Sunday at Ford Field. It’s the Lions’ first postseason victory since 1992 (the 1991 NFL season).

The game featured two quarterbacks who were traded for each other in 2021, with Jared Goff starting for the Lions and Matthew Stafford starting for the Rams. In Stafford’s highly anticipated return to Detroit, it was Goff who came away victorious.

Goff and the Lions sealed the win with a first-down conversion on the first play after the two-minute warning. On 2nd-and-9, found Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard gain. The Rams were forced to use their final timeout and the Lions were able to run out the clock.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the television call for NBC:

First playoff home game since 1993 ✅

First playoff win since 1991✅ Lions will host the winner of Monday night's Eagles vs. Buccaneers game in the Divisional Round.pic.twitter.com/COAwTt4cgQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 15, 2024

Dan Miller has been the Lions’ radio voice since 2005, and he had a call that matched the emotions of Lions fans everywhere. Here’s Miller calling the game-sealing play for the Detroit Lions Radio Network:

Here is Dan Miller on the call for the Detroit Lions first playoff win since 1992. pic.twitter.com/HX7E3m3kwI — Detroit Sports Center (@DetroitSC2020) January 15, 2024

“Two minutes to go. There’s Goff, back, looking, looking, throws… it is caught! AMON-RA ST. BROWN, FIRST DOWN! THAT’S GONNA DO IT! THAT’S GONNA DO IT! THAT’S GONNA DO IT! JARED GOFF DELIVERS AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM! NOW ALL THEY HAVE TO DO IS TAKE A KNEE THREE TIMES, AND THIS GAME WILL BE OVER!”

Miller could have some more great calls on the way. The Lions will host another playoff game in the NFC Divisional Round, facing the winner of Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

[The Comeback on X, Detroit Sports Center on X]