Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After allowing the moment to breathe, Dan Orlovsky uttered that Patrick Mahomes is the best player he’s ever seen in his life.

Those remarks came on the ESPN International broadcast in Australia and New Zealand following the final play of Super Bowl LVIII, in which Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a game-winning touchdown.

Orlovsky stood unwavering in his firm belief in Mahomes as he celebrated the quarterback’s third Super Bowl win. He reiterated his praise for Mahomes on Tuesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show after his initial remarks following Kansas City clinching back-to-back championships had gone viral on social media.

“Best player I’ve ever witness play this game, man,” opined Orlovsky. “Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. He is the greatest of all time. Those are two different things for me. Just because of the amount of championships and longevity, Patrick is the best player I’ve ever seen in my life. And, the last two years have completely solidified that, certainly, this Super Bowl run.”

Orlovsky initially downplayed calling the Super Bowl on the international feed but later corrected himself, realizing the significance of the moment. He reminds themselves that calling Mahomes’ Super Bowls is an accomplishment he’ll be proud of in the future, even on his deathbed.

“It’s been cool to just witness, man,” added Orlovsky. I’m such a fan of the guy.”

Eisen asked Orlovsky what he thinks makes Mahomes *that* special.

“I’ve always said that he was born of this very unique ability,” the NFL journeyman and current ESPN analyst said of Mahomes. “There is a God-given talent there. Obviously, the athleticism in the throws and whatnot. I don’t know if this is an actual fact — it’s an assumption by me — if so, I think the best thing his parents ever did for him was not get him private quarterback training. They never took the special away. They never took the unique away; the raw away. And that’s the stuff that has allowed him to play at such an incredible level early on in his career in some of those plays.

“I think when he got into the league, and sat for that year and learned under Alex (Smith) and Andy Reid, and just watched and visualized. And then he got that immediate state of success. I think that sparked something inside of him that he probably did not even know how great he could be, how great his journey could become. And I think the reality is everything is slow for him. The competitive greatness makes everything slow around him. He’s just a joy to get to watch.”

While Orlovsky might not have been fully aware at the time, Eisen emphasized the impact of his international broadcast. Through his commentary, the global audience could directly experience the fervor behind his claim of Mahomes being the greatest, alongside the play-by-play voice of Chris Fowler and the analysis of Louis Riddick.

Regardless of whether Orlovsky’s opinion prevails in the future, Mahomes’ undeniable talent captivates analysts and fans globally. Whether he becomes the “greatest” player is debatable, but his current impact is undeniable.

