An AA illustration of Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is unhappy, and it’s not over anything football-related. The star pass-rusher has expressed great displeasure recently over the way the media has covered his team. After going on a rant and skipping his media availability over a week ago, Parsons ranted yet again about how the Cowboys, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott, are discussed in the media.

The subject of Parsons’ rant this time came after former defensive back Donte Whitner commented on Prescott. Whitner, a three-time Pro Bowler, said during a recent postgame show, according to Pro Football Talk, “Dak Prescott sucks, period,” before going on to refer to him as a “fourth-tier” quarterback. This irritated Parsons.

“Who are we to talk about people like that?” the Cowboys star said, according to Pro Football Talk. “That’s one thing that I really feel strongly about is that these guys come and do that. But you wouldn’t like it if somebody came and talked to you like that,” Parsons added.

There has been an emerging discussion about the way analysts dissect and discuss the players in the sports media marketplace. NBC’s Rodney Harrison, a former multi-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, recently became the subject of staunch criticism. Harrison bashed New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in an awkward interview with Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones. Harrison appeared to try and bait Jones into sharing a similar sentiment, but Jones wasn’t feeling it.

It’s true that people like and respect ‘brutal honesty’ at times, but Parsons has a point worth making and listening to. There’s a way to discuss, debate, argue, and just speak in general. You can be critical without name-calling, you can be harsh without being personally insulting, and as a TV analyst, you also can come off that way without attacking. The passionate fan might talk like that, but they aren’t paid millions to discuss the sport. With that great power does come great responsibility, as cliche as the statement is, and fairness and decorum while talking about players isn’t too much to ask.

It’s true that Parsons hasn’t been perfect in this spiel, either. His choice to skip media availability and let it fly on his podcast wasn’t how the game worked. But he’s right to have an ax to grind. While Prescott has high expectations, and while it’s arguable that he’s not yet made those expectations, there’s a respectful way to chat about that. Some don’t appear to be interested, which has understandably upset one of the faces of the team.

[Pro Football Talk]