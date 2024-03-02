If you’re an NFL fan and have lived online for the last few years, you might recognize the name Joey Mulinaro. The comedian gained significant attention online for his startlingly good impressions of media types like Colin Cowherd. It spun into a pretty nice life for Mulinaro, who appeared to the world on Saturday in an interesting location.

Mulinaro was on hand for NFL Network’s 2024 NFL Scouting Combine coverage. The network’s airing wall-to-wall coverage of the event in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Mulinaro was part of the fun like former Colts punter Pat McAfee was momentarily as well.

Of course, you couldn’t get the impressionist not to make impressions. So, while he was there, Mulinaro hung in and delivered some impressions of several prominent figures. He joined Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah for an entertainment sequence.

Names like Cris Collinsworth, Mel Kiper Jr., Nick Saban, Patrick Mahomes, and Tony Romo were spoofed. Additionally, Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t escape Mulinaro’s reach either.

An NFL Network booth appearance for @JoeyMulinaro alongside Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah at the NFL Combine. Mel Kiper Jr., Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth, Nick Saban, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Ballard impressions. pic.twitter.com/nwYZKthQlj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2024

All told, as Mulinaro often does, he had these impressions down. Eisen liked Mulinaro’s Saban impression most of all. To his point, it was perhaps the strongest impression that he had ready. It’s his thing, as the longtime NFL Network presence noted. So it’s no surprise that he aced it.

His Mahomes one was also pretty on point too.

NFL Network’s coverage of the combine will continue throughout the weekend. This stands perhaps as the funniest moment thus far.

[Awful Announcing]