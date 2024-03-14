Photo credit: CNN

Charles Barkley had one word to describe Aaron Rodgers for reportedly pushing conspiracies about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Insane.

Tuesday afternoon, the New York Times reported independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering Rodgers as his running mate. And with storms of investigations often targeting prominent political candidates, Rodgers will now be subject to further probing in the wake of his name possibly landing on a presidential ticket.

Those investigations exploded Wednesday afternoon when CNN’s Pamela Brown and Jake Tapper reported Rodgers has “in private conversations shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real.”

Wednesday night, Charles Barkley reacted to the Rodgers news on his CNN show King Charles with co-host Gayle King.

Charles Barkley reacts to Aaron Rodgers reportedly claiming Sandy Hook shooting was a government inside job. pic.twitter.com/SeRgRiuf2Y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2024



“I think that other fool, Alex something lost some money… first of all, that is just, that is crazy,” Barkley said. “And anybody who thinks that, you hope nobody ever thinks that. It’s just painful for the parents. But anybody who thinks that, I would think they would be insane, I’m not gonna lie. You have to be insane to think that.”

The “Alex something” Barkley was referring to is of course Alex Jones, who was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims over the conspiracy theorists false claims about the elementary school shooting.

Per the CNN report, Rodgers has claimed the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a “government inside job” and the parents of the killed children are “all actors.” In reality, gunman Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children.

According to the report, Rodgers shared those conspiracy theories on the shooting directly with Brown at the Kentucky Derby in 2013. While this conversation allegedly occurred in private, Rodgers has entertained various conspiracy theories on public forums. His former teammate, DeShone Kizer even suggested that Rodgers is a 9/11 truther, a claim that went ignored when the quarterback ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium carrying an American flag on the 22nd anniversary of those terrorist attacks.

Following Barkley’s rant on the New York Jets quarterback, King noted that Rodgers declined to comment on the report that he has shared deranged conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

[King Charles]