Brett Favre. (USA Today Sports.)

Brett Favre isn’t giving up when it comes to his legal battle with Shannon Sharpe.

The former Packers quarterback filed two defamation lawsuits against prominent sports media members – Sharpe and his now ESPN co-worker Pat McAfee in relation to the allegations and questions linking Favre to a welfare corruption scandal in his native Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged criminally, but remains a defendant in a civil lawsuit.

As far as Favre’s aggressive legal action, McAfee shared back in May while he was still at FanDuel that Favre had dropped litigation against him with no settlement being paid out. This came after Favre’s lawyer boasted about the defamation suit potentially bankrupting McAfee.

The lawsuit against Sharpe was dismissed last month after a federal judge found that the commentator’s remarks about Favre “stole money from people who really needed that money” was “couched in rhetorical hyperbole.”

And yet, instead of taking the defeat in federal court and moving on, Favre has moved to appeal the decision according to Front Office Sports.

According to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, a decision in the Favre appeal could take up to a year or more as it is argued and deliberated by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While it is certainly Favre’s right to appeal the decision, it’s curious why he is choosing to pursue the Sharpe defamation suit to its bitter end while he dropped the suit against McAfee months ago. While we thought a resolution had finally been reached, it turns out we will have to wait a while before it’s finally all said and done.

[Front Office Sports]