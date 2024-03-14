Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) answers questions during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has responded, 18 hours after CNN reported the quarterback shared conspiracies about Sandy Hook.

Wednesday evening, CNN’s Pamela Brown and Jake Tapper reported Rodgers has “in private conversations shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real.” Thursday afternoon, the New York Jets quarterback tweeted a response without directly calling out CNN or their report.

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy,” Rodgers wrote. “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

According to the CNN report from Wednesday, Rodgers has privately claimed to at least two different people that the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a “government inside job.” The report further stated that Rodgers shared those conspiracies with CNN’s Pamela Brown in 2013 at the Kentucky Derby.

Rodgers has publicly entertained various conspiracy theories, but questioning the real shooting that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 26 people, including 20 children, would be a very damaging and dangerous low for the controversial quarterback.

As Rodgers noted in his response to CNN’s report, he did previously speak about the Sandy Hook tragedy on the record.

FWIW…here’s Aaron Rodgers public comments on Sandy Hook, 10 years ago courtesy of FOX6 Milwaukee:#AaronRodgers #Jets pic.twitter.com/uuqbTlEXHe — jamie stuart (@jamiestuartTV) March 14, 2024



“I hope that we can learn from this and look for the signs more and not ever have something like this happen and keep this on our minds because these are things that affect all of us directly or indirectly,” Rodgers said on his ESPN 540 radio show in Milwaukee which ran from 2011-2014. “This needs to be something that we learn from.”

CNN’s bombshell story occurred in the wake of a New York Times report that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering Rodgers as his running mate. Rodgers still has not addressed reports of his interest in being Vice President of the United States.

